5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen Right

Los Angeles is home to world-class ramen offerings that make eating noodles your only objective

(Los Angeles, CA) - Ramen is comfort food at its finest, and thankfully Los Angeles has no shortage of delicious ramen joints.

Like chicken soup for the soul, a big bowl of steaming hot ramen noodles is many people's idea of comfort.

Whether you're looking for a vegetarian option or something meaty, here are five places in LA that are doing ramen right, according to online reviewers:

#5 Ramen Nagi

10250 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 2850 Los Angeles, CA 90067

Ramen Nagi Los Angeles Credit: Red King Food IG: @hungriwitvivi / via yelp

Where there's a ramen craving and a time crunch, Ramen Nagi is one of the best places to go for a quick and satisfying fix. Ramen Nagi in Los Angeles is one of the most popular places for ramen on the west side, with a menu jam-packed with many popular options to choose from. Try the The Red King Noodle Soup with spicy miso paste and sprinkled with red chili powder. .

“There is a very interesting pattern here.When you stand outside they give you a menu so you can decide what to eat, in my opinion this is a very good option. Their noodles were cooked super well, I love when noodles are cooked to their maximum. I wouldn’t trade the taste of the ramen here for the ramen served anywhere else. My elder brother also says that it is irreplaceable. Spicy ramen, which is better than black. I like spicy a lot.” - Elsie G. yelp

#4 Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle

2057 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025

Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle Credit: Tsukemen by Dominic B. / yelp

Tsujita LA offers three types of broths which include their signature tsukemen (seafood and pork broth), tonkontsu (traditional pork broth) or the vegetarian broth. A amily owned business, they specialize in Ramen and Tsukemen (Tsukemen noodles are thicker than the ramen noodles at 2.5 mm).

“As a diehard tonkotsu fan, I didn’t expect to like the tsukemen as much as I did. But the rich and complex flavor of the dipping broth, paired with the texture of the noodles and perfectly cooked char siu, convinced me - Tsujita is worth the hype. I also really like their ajitama egg, and the service is very friendly. Their silky ramen was also incredibly rich and flavorful, especially impressive for a veggie ramen. 5 stars all around!” - Katie C.

#3 Daikokuya Little Tokyo

327 E 1st St Los Angeles, CA 90012

Daikokuya Little Tokyo Los Angeles Credit: Signature ramen by Thuy Dan T. yelp

The first thing that you notice when walking into Daikokuya is the line of fans. Sometimes, the wait time can be over an hour and a half, but if you have time, it's worth it. The ramen is usually ready in under 10 minutes.The ramen itself is excellent, it comes with noodles, green onions and bean sprouts which is a nice addition.

“The cold noodle salad is sooo good. The portion was huge enough for leftovers. It has Black Forest ham, noodles, tomato, eggs, bean sprouts, cucumber, and other items. I asked for the sesame dressing and the salad exploded with flavor. A must stop place. Service is fast and friendly.” - Tom B. yelp

#2 Tatsu Ramen

7111 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046

Tatsu Ramen Los Angeles Credit: Cheeky Ramen by Keerthi Kanth K.

Since it opened its doors in 2012, the restaurant has been attracting a lot of hungry customers. Tommy Nadeau, the restaurant’s founder, fell in love with Tokyo’s vibrant ramen scene and wanted to create a restaurant that would serve the best possible bowl. To ensure that their customers have the best possible experience, the restaurant hired several Japanese chefs to create their own special bowls.

“Cool self serve experience. Nice customer service when they bring out your bowl. Cool “discovery” as you eat your soup which makes the experience a little more fun. My friend had an item that he wasn’t happy with & they happily took it off the check with no questions asked. They have patio & indoor seating. We were able to get some computer work done. I’m usually not a soup person but it was tasty and it was perfect for recovery! Just enough spice :)” - Michelle H. yelp

#1 Slurpin’ Ramen Bar - Los Angeles

3500 W 8th St Los Angeles, CA 90005

Slurpin' Ramen Bar - Los Angeles Credit: Slurpin' Ramen Bar - Los Angeles / yelp

Slurpin' Ramen Bar Los Angeles is the result of one man's love affair with ramen. With his 20+ years of culinary artistry (and his love for noodles) the business owner, Eric, set out to create the perfect bowl of ramen. After years of traveling to Japan, Eric fell in love with the thick rich creamy broth of tonkotsu ramen and opened his first Slurpin Ramen Bar in Los Angeles to spread the love!

“WOW! I wish I knew about this place sooner. My friend got us in on the wailist so our party of 4 on a Saturday night got seated once we got there! Parking here SUCKS, as half the lot is valet and it’s clustered enough… park too far out and you’re walking through some questionable streets. But WOW it was delicious!!! I like how you start off with broth and customize what you want in it. The quality was all there. I can’t wait to come back!” - Kaelin N.

Final thoughts

Hopefully, this article has helped you get a better handle on what to look for in a ramen joint. But no matter which one you choose, the one thing that is certain is that you won't go wrong with any of these listed.

Good luck, and don't forget to slurp those noodles loud!

