Los Angeles, CA

5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen Right

Let's Eat LA

Los Angeles is home to world-class ramen offerings that make eating noodles your only objective

(Los Angeles, CA) - Ramen is comfort food at its finest, and thankfully Los Angeles has no shortage of delicious ramen joints.

Like chicken soup for the soul, a big bowl of steaming hot ramen noodles is many people's idea of comfort.

Whether you're looking for a vegetarian option or something meaty, here are five places in LA that are doing ramen right, according to online reviewers:

#5 Ramen Nagi

10250 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 2850 Los Angeles, CA 90067

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAMky_0i7V35e400
Ramen Nagi Los AngelesCredit: Red King Food IG: @hungriwitvivi / via yelp

Where there's a ramen craving and a time crunch, Ramen Nagi is one of the best places to go for a quick and satisfying fix. Ramen Nagi in Los Angeles is one of the most popular places for ramen on the west side, with a menu jam-packed with many popular options to choose from. Try the The Red King Noodle Soup with spicy miso paste and sprinkled with red chili powder. .

“There is a very interesting pattern here.When you stand outside they give you a menu so you can decide what to eat, in my opinion this is a very good option. Their noodles were cooked super well, I love when noodles are cooked to their maximum. I wouldn’t trade the taste of the ramen here for the ramen served anywhere else. My elder brother also says that it is irreplaceable. Spicy ramen, which is better than black. I like spicy a lot.” - Elsie G. yelp

#4 Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle

2057 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPRuH_0i7V35e400
Tsujita LA Artisan NoodleCredit: Tsukemen by Dominic B. / yelp

Tsujita LA offers three types of broths which include their signature tsukemen (seafood and pork broth), tonkontsu (traditional pork broth) or the vegetarian broth. A amily owned business, they specialize in Ramen and Tsukemen (Tsukemen noodles are thicker than the ramen noodles at 2.5 mm).

“As a diehard tonkotsu fan, I didn’t expect to like the tsukemen as much as I did. But the rich and complex flavor of the dipping broth, paired with the texture of the noodles and perfectly cooked char siu, convinced me - Tsujita is worth the hype. I also really like their ajitama egg, and the service is very friendly. Their silky ramen was also incredibly rich and flavorful, especially impressive for a veggie ramen. 5 stars all around!” - Katie C.

#3 Daikokuya Little Tokyo

327 E 1st St Los Angeles, CA 90012

Daikokuya Little Tokyo Los AngelesCredit: Signature ramen by Thuy Dan T. yelp

The first thing that you notice when walking into Daikokuya is the line of fans. Sometimes, the wait time can be over an hour and a half, but if you have time, it's worth it. The ramen is usually ready in under 10 minutes.The ramen itself is excellent, it comes with noodles, green onions and bean sprouts which is a nice addition.

“The cold noodle salad is sooo good. The portion was huge enough for leftovers. It has Black Forest ham, noodles, tomato, eggs, bean sprouts, cucumber, and other items. I asked for the sesame dressing and the salad exploded with flavor. A must stop place. Service is fast and friendly.” - Tom B. yelp

#2 Tatsu Ramen

7111 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Q2aX_0i7V35e400
Tatsu Ramen Los AngelesCredit: Cheeky Ramen by Keerthi Kanth K.

Since it opened its doors in 2012, the restaurant has been attracting a lot of hungry customers. Tommy Nadeau, the restaurant’s founder, fell in love with Tokyo’s vibrant ramen scene and wanted to create a restaurant that would serve the best possible bowl. To ensure that their customers have the best possible experience, the restaurant hired several Japanese chefs to create their own special bowls.

“Cool self serve experience. Nice customer service when they bring out your bowl. Cool “discovery” as you eat your soup which makes the experience a little more fun. My friend had an item that he wasn’t happy with & they happily took it off the check with no questions asked. They have patio & indoor seating. We were able to get some computer work done. I’m usually not a soup person but it was tasty and it was perfect for recovery! Just enough spice :)” - Michelle H. yelp

#1 Slurpin’ Ramen Bar - Los Angeles

3500 W 8th St Los Angeles, CA 90005

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcaJ3_0i7V35e400
Slurpin' Ramen Bar - Los AngelesCredit: Slurpin' Ramen Bar - Los Angeles / yelp

Slurpin' Ramen Bar Los Angeles is the result of one man's love affair with ramen. With his 20+ years of culinary artistry (and his love for noodles) the business owner, Eric, set out to create the perfect bowl of ramen. After years of traveling to Japan, Eric fell in love with the thick rich creamy broth of tonkotsu ramen and opened his first Slurpin Ramen Bar in Los Angeles to spread the love!

“WOW! I wish I knew about this place sooner. My friend got us in on the wailist so our party of 4 on a Saturday night got seated once we got there! Parking here SUCKS, as half the lot is valet and it’s clustered enough… park too far out and you’re walking through some questionable streets. But WOW it was delicious!!! I like how you start off with broth and customize what you want in it. The quality was all there. I can’t wait to come back!” - Kaelin N.

Final thoughts

Hopefully, this article has helped you get a better handle on what to look for in a ramen joint. But no matter which one you choose, the one thing that is certain is that you won't go wrong with any of these listed.

Good luck, and don't forget to slurp those noodles loud!

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Restaurants# Food# Lifestyle# Los Angeles# Food and Dining

Comments / 0

Published by

Food & drinks news. California state of mind. Heart Los Angeles. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
10265 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

California State

Panera Bread To Make Big Changes in the MyPanera Loyalty Program This Month. Here’s What You Need To Know

Panera Bread aims to get even more fans through the door with new loyalty program tweaks this month. Panera Bread to change loyalty program, adding items customers like bestCredit: Adobe.

Read full story

Nearly Half of People Say They Eat Food Past Its Expiration Date To Save Money, According to a New Study

How the recent rise in food inflation has more people skipping expiration dates on food. 46.1% now make their own judgements about food expiry datesCredit: Adobe. (Los Angeles, California) - If you’ve ever bought a food item, eaten it, and then wondered if you were going to die, you’re not alone.

Read full story
California State

In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by Fans

This TikTok food 'hack' alleges to save you money on fries - but In-N-Out fans are not impressed. Why you shouldn’t always trust the popular food hack videos on TikTokCredit: thomasmowe / unsplash.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Oktoberfest Parties in Los Angeles This Fall

The local's guide to Los Angeles Oktoberfest celebrations this year. Where to go for Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Credit: barncreative /unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfest is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.

Read full story
California State

McDonald's Breakfast Hours: When does McDonald’s stop serving breakfast?

If you love breakfast and McDonald’s, you’ve probably wondered about this a few times over the past few years. What time does McDonald's breakfast end in California in 2022?Credit: Adobe.

Read full story
32 comments
California State

These Fast-Food Burgers Pack the Most Calories

Each of these five fast-food burgers available in California has more than a whopping 1,300 calories each. 5 Fast-Food Burgers In California That Have More Than 1,300 CaloriesCredit: Adobe.

Read full story
13 comments
California State

This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem

California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.

Read full story
52 comments
Garden Grove, CA

Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is Divided

The 'Novaruption' dish is served in an instant noodle cup at Nova Kitchen and Bar in Garden Grove. The $55 Pot Noodle Dish Dividing InstagramArtem Labunsky / Unsplash. (Los Angeles, California) - We were pretty skeptical when we first saw the 'Novaruption' from the popular Nova Kitchen and Bar in Garden Grove.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend

A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for. Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.

Read full story
California State

Chipotle Recently Put an End to the Online '$3 Burrito'

Chipotle has taken action to prevent customers from using a viral hack that allows them to save nearly $4 on a burrito. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chipotle puts an end to the trend of ordering a single taco online and adding a tortilla and a ton of extras on the side, and they're not happy about it.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic Diner

Norms is a Hollywood institution with a surprisingly affordable breakfast. (Los Angeles, CA) - Norms Restaurant on La Cienega is one of the most recognizable buildings in the city.

Read full story
16 comments
Los Angeles, CA

These Are the Best Waffles in California

Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant has taken the classic breakfast food and given it a whole new meaning. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Starbucks Baristas Are Stressed Out By Complicated Orders, And The Company Is Spending $450 million to Upgrade Stores

Coffee drinker? These New Starbucks Machines Will Be Making Your Order In Seconds Soon. Baristas Stressed by Coffee Churning CrazinessCredit Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Starbucks announced that it would be doubling down on new technology to increase efficiency.

Read full story
47 comments
California State

Free Cheeseburgers? This Is What You Can Expect on National Cheeseburger Day this Year

Some of the most exciting deals for National Cheeseburger Day in California - McDonald's free cheeseburgers, BOGO deals and more. Free Cheeseburgers Are On The Menu For National Cheeseburger Day This YearLoes Klinker / usplash.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' Hoax

In-N-Out Burger's so-called 'secret menu' item that went viral on social media verified as fake. You Can't Order This Item At In-N-Out BurgerCredit: Andrew Weibert/ unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Recently, a TikTok video went viral on the app.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Top Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to Yelp

The Best Place to Get Your Spicy Indian Takeout Fix is from this SGV Restaurant. Where to go for Indian Takeout in Southern CaliforniaCredit: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for an authentic Indian cuisine experience and your feeling like takeout, you might want to put this restaurant in your phone's contacts.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today

Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.

Read full story
30 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Shake Shack’s New Shakes for Fall: What Are the New Flavors?

Fall is nearly here, and Shake Shack just dropped three new seasonal milkshake flavors in LA County restaurants. The fast-casual chain's new shakes are inspired by the fall holiday seasonCredit: Shake Shack Website.

Read full story

How Do Fast Food Rest Rooms Rank? One Website Asks

The survey shows some major problems with the fast food industry’s bathrooms. Find Out Which Fast Food Restrooms Are The Worst With This SurveyAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - It’s a common complaint that fast food restaurants have terrible bathrooms.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy