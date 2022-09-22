This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem

California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast

If you’re a pizza lover in California, Mountain Mike’s is a chain you will hear about at least once a year from your local friends in the Bay Area.

This unique California based pizza chain has more than 200 locations across Northern California and is one of the most popular chains in the region.

And when those friends talk about their favorite toppings, they won’t be talking about the standard pepperoni and sausage.

Instead, they’ll rave about how much they love “cupping pepperoni” or their go-to veggie option with artichokes, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach and peppers.

If you've never heard of Mountain Mike's, here's a short story of the company.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Chain Has Been A Bay Area Favorite For Over 40 Years

The first Mountain Mike's pizza restaurant opened it doors in the Bay Area, California in 1978.

Today, it has more than 200 locations across northern California and is still one of the most loved pizza chains and admired by visitors from all over the country.

The Mountain Mike’s Pizza chain is mostly based in Northern California, with Southern California restaurants in Orange County, San Diego, Inland Empire, and a small number of restaurants outside of California.

Besides pizza, they also offer a variety of other menu items, including chicken wings, garlic sticks, and dessert pizzas.

Not only do they serve a delicious mix of traditional and specialty pizzas (the Everest with Italian sausage, linguica, bell peppers and olives is one of the most popular), but their cupping pepperoni was all the rage before it was cool.

Mouthwatering! I have been hesitant to go to this pizza place, but I gave it a shot and was not disappointed at all. The service has always been consistent, as well as the customer service. They offer a variety of pizzas to choose from which are all so good! In comparison to Dominoe’s, Little Caesar’s, or Papa John’s, Mountain Mike’s knocks all of them out of the water. Their pizza tastes so fresh and just outright delicious! - Jan Joey Jr. Z, yelp

Final thoughts

Smaller chains can sometimes cater to their local customers and provide better pizza experience than the big-name chains for their area. They’re also often praised in their reviews and have even created unique styles.

Do you have a favorite local pizza chain in California? Let us know in the comments!

