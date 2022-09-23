Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is Divided

The 'Novaruption' dish is served in an instant noodle cup at Nova Kitchen and Bar in Garden Grove

(Los Angeles, California) - We were pretty skeptical when we first saw the 'Novaruption' from the popular Nova Kitchen and Bar in Garden Grove.

The OC restaurant is known for its excellent sushi and Asian fusion dishes.

What we're talking about here is the $55 dish on the menu that's made in a $1 Maruchan instant noodle cup.

Nova Kitchen and Bar: Novaruption Credit: Instagram @losangeles_eats

This isn't your average Maruchan instant noodle cup

“Ramen noodles are versatile,” read the all-caps letters on the Maruchan pot noodle cup package.

The chef at Nova Kitchen seems to have taken these directions to the next level.

The dish is served in the pot noodle cup and includes braised short ribs, fried basil leaves, maggi sauce, and creamy slaw.

The dish is garnished with braised short ribs, which sits atop the noodles that 'erupt' from the pot.

Here is what you find in the dish:

The braised short ribs that line the bottom of the cup slowly cook until they become tender and fall-apart tender.

The basil leaves are fried until they have a slight crunch (without being greasy), which makes them an excellent addition to any noodle bowl.

The creamy slaw adds some texture and tang to this already complex dish—and it's not too heavy or rich either.

Maruchan noodles are produced in California and were one of the first instant ramen noodle companies in America in the 1970s.

Initially, the company was only a distributor of imported products from the parent company in Japan. After five years, Maruchan USA started its own manufacturing facility in California in 1977.

Instagram is divided about the dish

One user noted on the @losangeles_eats story: “cup of noodles is like how many for a few bucks and then there gonna over charge cause the short ribs.”

Another user said: "take me here please!

Meanwhile on yelp: Great food, amazing service!! Kyle took really good care of us all night! Highly recommend if your looking for a good variety of amazing food! - Thao C.

Final thoughts

While Maruchan pot noodles are not known for their foodie cred, this brand of noodles normally on the supermarket shelf for under $1, appeal strongly to the heart strings.

With just a few tweaks and adding slaw and short ribs, the under $1 pot noodle has turned into something else entirely.

The price tag is certainly on the steep side—but if you're looking for something out of the ordinary, it may be worth every penny.

Or you can always go with their excellent sushi.

Nova Kitchen and Bar

12361 Chapman Ave Garden Grove, CA 92840

What do you think about this?

