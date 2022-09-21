A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend

A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for

Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles @misabor_mk / Instagram

(Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.



Mi Sabor has been rated as one of the city's best brunches because they bring something fun and exciting to this classic weekend meal.

Where to go for brunch in Los Angeles Credit: Mi Sabor website

Locals in Glendora come here for some of the most fun Mexican cuisine for a catch-up brunch with friends you can find anywhere in Los Angeles.

Stop by after a night out or on your way home from work for some delicious Mexican food that will cure any hangover.

Mi Sabor is the perfect spot for people who want to continue their night into the morning and afternoon with delicious food.

If you're like us, we know that sometimes the only thing that will make your hangover better is some chilaquiles and house-made chips. And guess what? Mi Sabor serves up just that.

You won't be able to stop thinking about how good those chilaquiles were—even with the worst hangover ever.

As Daniel S says on yelp:

"The food here is fun, from their signature dishes to their hefty plate of chilaquiles with eggs and cheese. You can also have a margarita flight."

Mi Sabor in Los Angeles gives you amazing chilaquiles and house-made chips.

The best part is you can have a leisurely long brunch with friends or family members while enjoying some great service from the staff of this great kitchen in Glendora, Los Angeles.

Mi Sabor Mexican Kitchen Los Angeles

1810 E Rte 66 Glendora, CA 91740

