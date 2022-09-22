Chipotle Recently Put an End to the Online '$3 Burrito'

Chipotle has taken action to prevent customers from using a viral hack that allows them to save nearly $4 on a burrito

(Los Angeles, CA) - Chipotle puts an end to the trend of ordering a single taco online and adding a tortilla and a ton of extras on the side, and they're not happy about it.

The TikTok hack shows how to order a single taco on the Chipotle app and then ask for the same ingredients in a burrito as sides to create a '$3 Burrito.'

Chipotle takes single tacos off its online menu

Chipotle has confirmed that the option to order a single taco through the fast casual chain's online ordering system is no longer available, rendering the $3 burrito hack useless.

In the video, which was uploaded to TikTok in July, user @wyaleena showed viewers how to DIY a hearty burrito by ordering a single taco and adding a tortilla and a ton of extras on the side.

Chipotle bans ordering a single taco on its app, saying it's a 'poor experience'

A rep for the chain has stated that the potentially time-consuming hack has resulted in a "poor experience" for both Chipotle employees and customers.

Customers are told that those looking to order a lone taco can still do so by visiting their local Chipotle in person.

Chipotle has raised prices over the last year, prompting customers to look for cost-saving deals. In August, the chain said it raised prices by around $1 per entree in most markets. That was on top of a 4% increase in the first quarter of 2022.

The chain restaurant responded to the viral video with Laurie Schalow, Chipotle's chief corporate affairs officer, telling Food & Wine:

"Guests are currently unable to order a single taco from our online ordering systems. While we have long embraced customizations and even released our own hack menu, the current social media trend is resulting in a poor experience for our food, our employees and our customers waiting for orders."

The most number of Chipotle restaurants in the US are in California. There are 445 locations in the state, which is 14% of all the company's locations in the country.

