These Are the Best Waffles in California

Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning

Where to find the best waffles in California? Adobe

(Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.

It's one of the best foods ever created (when it's a properly cooked one!), and we want to enjoy it every chance we get.

But where do you go when the urge to eat a waffle arises?

You could just throw one in your toaster at home, but wouldn't you rather go somewhere fancy for your waffles?

While there are many great spots for waffles in California, when we saw that Eat This, Not That! had listed the best waffles in each state, we were excited to see which one was named the best in California.

Find out where the best waffles are in California—you're welcome.

& Waffles in North Hollywood, Los Angeles

& Waffle in Los Angeles Credit: Louis D/ yelp

& Waffles is a breakfast eatery located in the North Hollywood that serves up some amazing and delicious breakfast sandwiches, eggs, fried chicken and waffles.

They've got the waffles-as-bun breakfast sandwich that is very popular, but they also have some wilder options for those who want to shake things up a bit.

It comes loaded with grilled ham and eggs between those warm waffles. It’s served with syrup and powdered sugar on the side—because why not?!

& Waffles 4141 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, Los Angeles 91602 Credit: yelp

& Waffles have found the best way to enjoy waffles is by pairing them with other things that are equally as delicious. The chicken and waffles are a highlight.

& Waffle in North Hollywood Credit: yelp

"I love breakfast and this is definitely the place to go . I use to hate waffles because every time I ordered them at different Restaurants they were either hard / stiff or flavor wasn't pleasant . I ordered the waffles with the churro flavor topping prior to this 3rd visit with my twins and fell in love with waffles for the first time in my 42 years of life . This is the only place I will come to eat waffles because they are just phenomenal and the staff is stupendous. They have a customer for life." - Blanca M, yelp

Waffles may even give you wings! & Waffles in Los Angeles Credit: yelp

& Waffles, 4141 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91602

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational and informational purposes only.