Starbucks Baristas Are Stressed Out By Complicated Orders, And The Company Is Spending $450 million to Upgrade Stores

Coffee drinker? These New Starbucks Machines Will Be Making Your Order In Seconds Soon

Baristas Stressed by Coffee Churning Craziness Credit Adobe

(Los Angeles, CA) - Starbucks announced that it would be doubling down on new technology to increase efficiency.

The company is spending $450 million to upgrade its stores and bring in a new generation of machines that will allow baristas to make more complicated coffee orders more quickly.

The infiltration of complicated, custom-made drinks from Starbucks customers is stressing out baristas, as the stores are not equipped to make these complicated drinks quickly.

"Siren" is the logo of Starbucks Kevs / Unsplash

The company's store designs that haven't changed since their hang-at-the-coffee-shop 1990s prime time are not in line with what today's consumers are looking for — faster and more efficient coffee pickups.

The stores aren't equipped to make these complicated drinks quickly, and their store design hasn't changed for the three decades. .

Starbucks Plans To Serve Cold Brew Coffee In Seconds, Not Days

According to a recent study, the average Starbucks customer orders an espresso-based drink that is customized in some way — from requesting a specific amount of milk or sugar to adding toppings like whipped cream or chocolate syrup.

Starbucks is re-engineering the way its baristas make cold drinks. The company announced that it will roll out the Siren System—a new workstation set up for baristas that "significantly reduces the time and number of steps to make cold beverages," the company says.

In 2023, Starbucks will also introduce the Cold Pressed Cold Brew system, which promises to deliver cold-pressed coffee to customers in a matter of seconds.

The current process takes around 20 hours, 20 steps, and involves manual grinding, water cooling, and pressing.

In addition, Starbucks is expanding its partnership with DoorDash, which will allow the company to deliver its products through the company's website and app in the next few years.

The innovation comes as a response to customers' growing demand for customised drinks

However, the company's stores don't have adequate space for customers to customize their orders.

Many locations have small counters and limited seating areas, which limits how many people can be served at once.

Additionally, employees have limited training on how to create new drinks and must work quickly in order to keep up with demand — which can lead them to rush through each step of preparing an order or accidentally make mistakes that ruin the taste of a drink altogether!

These factors have led many customers to look elsewhere when they want their morning cup o' joe.

Some prefer independent coffee shops where they can feel more comfortable talking with staff about how they like their coffee prepared;

Starbucks announced it will be spending $450 million on upgrading its stores to increase efficiency and opening of 2,000 new locations by 2025

Final thoughts

Starbucks has focused on improving its food menu in recent years, but now it needs to focus on making sure its stores are equipped with the right equipment and layout to accommodate customer demands.

The company's new technology will help baristas make complicated drinks more quickly, and the store designs have not been updated since the 1990s.

The stores are not equipped to handle the influx of customers who want complicated and custom-made drinks, which is stressing out baristas as they try to keep up with customer demands.

The world's largest coffeehouse chain, Starbucks Corporation has over 33,800 stores in 80 countries. Most of its US locations are company-operated, while the rest are licensed.In California alone, Starbucks have 2,468 Starbucks locations.

