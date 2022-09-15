Starbucks Baristas Are Stressed Out By Complicated Orders, And The Company Is Spending $450 million to Upgrade Stores

Let's Eat LA

Coffee drinker? These New Starbucks Machines Will Be Making Your Order In Seconds Soon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiJdU_0hx8MRpv00
Baristas Stressed by Coffee Churning CrazinessCredit Adobe

(Los Angeles, CA) - Starbucks announced that it would be doubling down on new technology to increase efficiency.

The company is spending $450 million to upgrade its stores and bring in a new generation of machines that will allow baristas to make more complicated coffee orders more quickly.

The infiltration of complicated, custom-made drinks from Starbucks customers is stressing out baristas, as the stores are not equipped to make these complicated drinks quickly.

Starbucks baristas are stressed out by complicated, custom-made drinks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HK0ij_0hx8MRpv00
"Siren" is the logo of StarbucksKevs / Unsplash

The company's store designs that haven't changed since their hang-at-the-coffee-shop 1990s prime time are not in line with what today's consumers are looking for — faster and more efficient coffee pickups.

Starbucks baristas are having a hard time keeping up with the influx of complicated, custom-made drinks from customers.

The stores aren't equipped to make these complicated drinks quickly, and their store design hasn't changed for the three decades. .

Starbucks Plans To Serve Cold Brew Coffee In Seconds, Not Days

According to a recent study, the average Starbucks customer orders an espresso-based drink that is customized in some way — from requesting a specific amount of milk or sugar to adding toppings like whipped cream or chocolate syrup.

Starbucks is re-engineering the way its baristas make cold drinks. The company announced that it will roll out the Siren System—a new workstation set up for baristas that "significantly reduces the time and number of steps to make cold beverages," the company says.

In 2023, Starbucks will also introduce the Cold Pressed Cold Brew system, which promises to deliver cold-pressed coffee to customers in a matter of seconds.

The current process takes around 20 hours, 20 steps, and involves manual grinding, water cooling, and pressing.

In addition, Starbucks is expanding its partnership with DoorDash, which will allow the company to deliver its products through the company's website and app in the next few years.

The innovation comes as a response to customers' growing demand for customised drinks

However, the company's stores don't have adequate space for customers to customize their orders.

Many locations have small counters and limited seating areas, which limits how many people can be served at once.

Additionally, employees have limited training on how to create new drinks and must work quickly in order to keep up with demand — which can lead them to rush through each step of preparing an order or accidentally make mistakes that ruin the taste of a drink altogether!

These factors have led many customers to look elsewhere when they want their morning cup o' joe.

Some prefer independent coffee shops where they can feel more comfortable talking with staff about how they like their coffee prepared; others go

Starbucks announced it will be spending $450 million on upgrading its stores to increase efficiency and opening of 2,000 new locations by 2025

Final thoughts

Starbucks has focused on improving its food menu in recent years, but now it needs to focus on making sure its stores are equipped with the right equipment and layout to accommodate customer demands.

The company's new technology will help baristas make complicated drinks more quickly, and the store designs have not been updated since the 1990s.

The stores are not equipped to handle the influx of customers who want complicated and custom-made drinks, which is stressing out baristas as they try to keep up with customer demands.

The world's largest coffeehouse chain, Starbucks Corporation has over 33,800 stores in 80 countries. Most of its US locations are company-operated, while the rest are licensed.In California alone, Starbucks have 2,468 Starbucks locations.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Coffee# Starbucks# California Food# Economy# Business

Comments / 42

Published by

Food & drinks news. California state of mind. Heart Los Angeles. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
9884 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Los Angeles, CA

One Dazzling Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend

A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for. Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.

Read full story

Chipotle Removes Single Taco Option from Menu

Chipotle has taken action to prevent customers from using a viral hack that allows them to save nearly $4 on a burrito. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chipotle caught on to the trend of ordering a single taco online and adding a tortilla and a ton of extras on the side, and they're not happy about it.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic Diner

Norms is a Hollywood institution with a surprisingly affordable breakfast. (Los Angeles, CA) - Norms Restaurant on La Cienega is one of the most recognizable buildings in the city.

Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

These Are the Best Waffles in California

Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Free Cheeseburgers? This Is What You Can Expect on National Cheeseburger Day this Year

Some of the most exciting deals for National Cheeseburger Day in California - McDonald's free cheeseburgers, BOGO deals and more. Free Cheeseburgers Are On The Menu For National Cheeseburger Day This YearLoes Klinker / usplash.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' Hoax

In-N-Out Burger's so-called 'secret menu' item that went viral on social media verified as fake. You Can't Order This Item At In-N-Out BurgerCredit: Andrew Weibert/ unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Recently, a TikTok video went viral on the app.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Top Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to Yelp

The Best Place to Get Your Spicy Indian Takeout Fix is from this SGV Restaurant. Where to go for Indian Takeout in Southern CaliforniaCredit: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for an authentic Indian cuisine experience and your feeling like takeout, you might want to put this restaurant in your phone's contacts.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today

Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.

Read full story
26 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Shake Shack’s New Shakes for Fall: What Are the New Flavors?

Fall is nearly here, and Shake Shack just dropped three new seasonal milkshake flavors in LA County restaurants. The fast-casual chain's new shakes are inspired by the fall holiday seasonCredit: Shake Shack Website.

Read full story

How Do Fast Food Rest Rooms Rank? One Website Asks

The survey shows some major problems with the fast food industry’s bathrooms. Find Out Which Fast Food Restrooms Are The Worst With This SurveyAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - It’s a common complaint that fast food restaurants have terrible bathrooms.

Read full story
13 comments

McDonald’s Reintroduces Classic Menu Item From the 80s

McDonald's Delivers Sweet Treat To Nostalgic Customers. Remembering the First Time McDonald's Introduced the Cheese DanishSportSuburban/Flickr. (Los Angeles, CA) - It's hard not to feel nostalgia if you can remember McDonald's in the 1980s.

Read full story
477 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

Yelp Reveals the Top Mezcal Bar in the Country Is In Santa Barbara

This Mezcal Bar Is The Best Place For A Truly Unique Drinking Experience. (Los Angeles, Calif.) - Great drinks come in all sizes and price ranges, but as any connoisseur will tell you, they also come in all styles.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Orange Chicken Turns 35: Here Are the Facts To Know

In 1987, Los Angeles-based fast food chain, Panda Express, created an instant classic. Original Orange Chicken at Panda Express is 35 years oldCredit: Panda Express. (Los Angeles, CA) - Orange Chicken, the signature dish of Panda Express, is celebrating its 35th birthday this year.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Angered by Time Wasted in Self-Checkout Lines, Californian Woman Sues Grocery Giant

Trolley Dash: The lawsuit in California soughttoforcegrocerystores topaypeopleforscanningtheirowngroceries. California case dropped against giant grocery store self check outsCredit: Adobe.

Read full story
418 comments
Compton, CA

The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.

This neighborhood coffee shop in the southern Los Angeles County of Compton made #6 in Yelp's Top 100 List Of Coffee Shops In the United States. (Los Angeles, CA) - The Yelp community has spoken, and Compton, California's Patria Coffee Roasters is one of the best coffee shops in America.

Read full story

The Fast-Food Chains That Get Your Order Wrong Most Often, According to Survey

The data is in, and these are the (drive-through) winners -- and losers. The fast food chains with the most order mistakesCredit: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a fast food customer, you've probably experienced the heartache of going through the drive-through at your favorite place and ordering something that just didn't come out right.

Read full story
95 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns Supreme

Home is where the heart is, but when it comes to comfort food, people in Los Angeles don't need to go too far. Where to find classic American comfort food in Los AngelesCredit: Adobe.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles

The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.

Read full story
19 comments
California State

Dairy Queen's New Item Is Not What You'd Expect On Its Fall Menu

Dairy Queen introduces 6 new Blizzards for fall in California with a surprising extra offer on social media. 6 New Blizzards Arrive for FallInstagram: @dairyquenn. (Los Angeles, CA) - Scented pillows that smell like Dairy Queen ice cream? This might be the best news we've heard in a long time.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy