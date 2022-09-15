Free Cheeseburgers? This Is What You Can Expect on National Cheeseburger Day this Year

Some of the most exciting deals for National Cheeseburger Day in California - McDonald's free cheeseburgers, BOGO deals and more

Free Cheeseburgers Are On The Menu For National Cheeseburger Day This Year Loes Klinker / usplash

(Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a cheeseburger fan, then you'll want to mark September 18 on your calendar. It's National Cheeseburger Day!

A quick history of a Californian food classic - the Cheeseburger!

In 1924, Lionel Sternberger, a teenager working in his father’s Pasadena sandwich shop, The Rite Spot, unexpectedly placed a slice of American cheese on a burned burger and a customer liked it so much that he shared the idea with his dad who liked it too. Thus was born the cheeseburger.

Fast-Food Chains Offer Special Deals On National Cheeseburger Day

One of the ways National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated in California is by major and local fast-food chains offering free cheeseburgers to customers alongside other special offers on the day.

To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, many restaurants will be offering various special deals and offers.

Check online or pop into a local burger joint to see what kinds of discounts they are offering around National Cheeseburger Day this year.

We found some of the best deals so you don't miss out, including buy-one-get-one-free meals and big discounts at popular fast food chains.

Here’s a round up of National Cheeseburger offers, at the time of writing.

Top National Cheeseburger Day deals

Applebee’s

Participating Applebee's offer a special Burger Bundle deal on Sept 18. Credit: Applebee's

For $10.99, customers can enjoy a burger bundle deal that includes one of the company’s signature hand-crafted burgers and Classic Fries. They can also order it through the company’s website or its app. The deal is valid on September 18. To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, select the “National Cheeseburger Day” option from the company’s online menu or the app for delivery.

Burger King

Free cheeseburgers for RP members from Sept 17 to 19 Burger King

Royal Perks members can get a free cheeseburger with every $1 purchase on September 18 (Sept 17 to 19). This deal is only available for Royal Perks members through the company’s app or website.

Dairy Queen

$1 off any of DQ's Signature Stackburgers through the app Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is offering $1 off any of its five signature Stackburgers through its DQ app on September 18 (excluding combo meals).

Jack in the Box

Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger for $2 on National Cheeseburger Day 2022 Jack in Box

Customers can get a $2 Jack Cheeseburger with any purchase through its app.

McDonald’s

Free Cheeseburger with a $1 purchase through McDonald's mobile app on Sept. 18. McDonald's

Customers can get a free Double Cheeseburger with a $1 purchase on the company’s app.

Smashburger

App promo code BOGO22 Smashburger

Offering buy-one-get-one free cheeseburgers for one day only in-store. Use promo code BOG022 on the website and app.

Habit Burger Grill

Buy one get on free on app Habit Burger Grill

The Habit Burger Grill was founded in 1969 in Santa Barbara, California. On September 18, the company is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by offering a half-price cheese burger with the purchase of a full-price one.To get the deal, customers must download and register the app before September 15, midnight.

Wendy's

Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger -- Buy 2 for Price of 1 Wendy's

Offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal through September 19. Customers can order through its app and enjoy two of its signature burgers for the price of one (includes Big Bacon Cheddar or Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger).

Happy National Cheeseburger Day!

These deals are correct at time of writing Sept 15, but are subject to change without notice. Check the website before ordering to make sure you celebrate National Cheeseburger in style.

