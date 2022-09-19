Los Angeles, CA

Top Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to Yelp

The Best Place to Get Your Spicy Indian Takeout Fix is from this SGV Restaurant

Where to go for Indian Takeout in Southern CaliforniaCredit: Adobe

(Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for an authentic Indian cuisine experience and your feeling like takeout, you might want to put this restaurant in your phone's contacts.

The menu is loaded with all the Indian takeout favorites, from butter chicken to chicken tandoori and beyond.

It's also the number one place for Indian takeout in Southern California, according to yelp.

But first, why is Indian food so satisfying as a takeout?

New Study Reveals The Takeout Menu Items That Make People Happy

Bhanu Restaurant in SGVAdobe

According to a study conducted by the German app Lieferando, some of the most popular types of food ordered for takeout can make people feel more happy.

The team analyzed the reactions of 2,158 individuals to 11 different types of food.

The researchers used a psychological tool known as the Brief Mood Introspection Scale to analyze the reactions of the participants.

They then recorded their mood before and after eating their food. They then asked the participants to rank their positive emotions on a scale of 400.

Spice Up Your Mood With Indian Takeout

The study's findings were based on the participants' BMIS score before they ordered the food.

The researchers then used this data to determine how much happiness the food recipients experienced after eating various types of food.

"The food that made participants the happiest of them all? Indian cuisine! The average BMIS score after eating this type of takeout order was 260, meaning it increased happiness by as much as 83%. There's science to back this up—researchers at UCLA found that curcumin (the main substance in turmeric, which is what gives curry its orange color) can improve both memory and mood. But something tells us the warm, freshly-baked naan is the happiness culprit, too." Eat This Not That

If you are looking for an Indian takeout, this is the top reviewed spot in Southern California. It also has an authentic store for Indian produce.

Bhanu Indian Cuisine & Market

Chicken Tandoori Bhanu Indian CuisineCredit: yelp
Bhanu is an Indian Cuisine and probably one of the best in the San Gabriel Valley. The menu is loaded with Indian cuisine favorites. The market is also fun to peruse through. Food: My family always orders the butter chicken and Chicken Tandoori. The chicken tandoori is my favorite because of how the chicken is spiced and cooked. The chicken texture is similar to fried chicken without the breading. I don't know if that's the best description, but it makes sense to me. :) The butter chicken is also a hit. Don't forget to order naan, as they offer multiple flavors of it. I always elect for the plain naan, and just dip my naan in the butter chicken sauce. I'm excited to try other dishes on the menu, but its so hard to go away from the butter chicken. One day! Ordering can be done over the phone, or online. Picking up is easy and everyone inside is kind and willing to serve you." Brandon L . yelp

Another reviewer added:

"One of my fav restaurants! I love the dal makhani and butter chicken. They have some fun appetizers and street food options, which are fun to try. The surprise on the menu are the Indo Chinese dishes. The chow mein with Indian spices is so good! The food can be quite spicy. So, I usually stick to medium. If you're more daring they have several levels of heat." - Allison S. yelpBhanu Indian Cuisine & Market
Bhanu Restaurant SGVCredit: yelp

Bhanu Indian Cuisine & Market

7246 Rosemead Blvd San Gabriel, CA 91775

Have a favorite takeout? Leave us a comment below.

