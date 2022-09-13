The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today

Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands).

(Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.

The city has no shortage of great fried chicken spots serving everything from super-spicy Korean to heavily breaded Nashville hot.

Restaurants, food trucks, shopping centers – when they wrote the recipe for fried chicken, they didn't say anything about eating it at a restaurant. The great thing is, you don't need a high-top table or a leather-bound wine list to enjoy some of the best fried chicken around.

Here are five spots Yelp reviewers recommend right now for your fried chicken fix in Los Angeles.

Ready to get your hands dirty?

Let's get into it.

#5 Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

1262 Crenshaw Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90019

Hot and spicy fried chicken Credit: yelp

People call this place a giant brand chicken chain killer. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken is a must visit.

The open plan space is fun to explore and their fried chicken is delicious with a bit of a kick. Hot and spicy in the Memphis style.

#4 Howlin’ Ray’s

727 N Broadway Ste 128 Los Angeles, CA 90012

Howlin Ray's fried chicken burger Credit: yelp

The location is not easy to see; you have to walk around the shopping center in Chinatown to find this spot that sells fried chicken. They take your order outside; there is no indoor seating available, but there is a picnic bench outside for people to sit at. Employees have great energy and are super welcoming.

#3 Dave's Hot Chicken

970 N Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90029

Dave's Hot Chicken, Los Angeles Credit: yelp

In a city obsessed with hot chicken and Howlin' Rays, Dave's is the OG. Their chicken is crispy, the fries are perfectly crisp, and the sliders are made of soft buns added with crunchy pickles.

#2 Humble Bird

10719 Burbank Blvd Los Angeles, CA 91601

Humble Bird Fried Chicken Los Angeles Yelp

Humble Bird has endless options for a delicious chicken sandwich. Their food is always fresh and the customer service is beyond 5 stars.

The fried pickles are out of this world and the cookies are something to look forward to after a long day.

#1 Gol Tong Chicken

361 Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90020

Fried Chicken in Los Angeles Credit: yelp

This spot in Koreatown is an unbelievable jewel in the fried chicken world in Los Angeles. Its menu focuses on the freshness of fruits and vegetables, with unique tangy sauces that go perfectly with the crispy fried chicken. The owner, who does everything from taking orders, cooking, cleaning up after patrons alone is amazing to see.

"Alright, Gol Tong Chicken is the korean fried chicken to end all korean fried chicken. It's a one man show run by Director Tong, so he seats you, takes your order, makes your fried chicken, then sees you out. With that being said, being a one man show does require a little bit of patience but the chicken is well worth it. It's a simple menu so we opted for the director's cut edition which is 4 flavors of fried chicken meant to feed 3-4 people. And yep, it fed us 4 just fine. The sauces were plentiful, the random fruit and vegetable toppings surprisingly complement the chicken, and the chicken was crunchier than stepping on a leaf during autumn. Of course, making a meal out of fried chicken shouldn't be a regular occurrence but if you do, you better make sure it's Gol Tong Chicken.

The parking lot is small but it's free so that's also a nice perk to ktown which can be tricky to park at." - Derek T. yelp

Final thoughts

It's no secret that Los Angeles is teeming with incredible fried chicken.

Luckily, there are tons of great spots to choose from, with each one having its own distinctive flavor and style.

And no matter which establishments you choose to eat at, it's almost guaranteed that you'll find the recipe for a life-changing fried chicken experience at one of these places that have yelp reviewers handing out five star reviews.

