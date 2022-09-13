Shake Shack’s New Shakes for Fall: What Are the New Flavors?

Fall is nearly here, and Shake Shack just dropped three new seasonal milkshake flavors in LA County restaurants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNfCX_0hsu3FOp00
The fast-casual chain's new shakes are inspired by the fall holiday seasonCredit: Shake Shack Website

(Los Angeles County, CA) - Shake Shack is set to launch a new lineup of shakes this fall.

The fast-casual chain's new shakes are inspired by the fall holiday season, and they'll be available at all participating Shake Shack locations in Los Angeles County.

An assortment of tasty fall-inspired milkshakes are now available at Shake Shack locations nationwide, the company announced Monday.

The fast-casual chain’s new shakes are inspired by the holiday season, and they’ll be available at all participating locations in California. Prices starts at $6.09.

The official start of fall is September 22, but they are available now so you won't have to wait that long to try these autumnal flavors.

The three new seasonal milkshake flavors, including Apple Cider Donut, Pumpkin Patch, and Choco Salted Toffee.

What are Shake Shack's new Shakes' fall flavors?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyIYz_0hsu3FOp00
Shake Shack's 3 new shakes for fallCredit: Subhaan Salem

We had the chance to try the new flavors, and here's what we thought:

Pumpkin Patch Shake: This was definitely one of our favorites. The pumpkin puree was blended with vanilla frozen custard and cinnamon, then topped with whipped cream and candied pumpkin seeds—it was delicious!

Apple Cider Donut Shake: The apple cider donut frozen custard blended with vanilla frozen custard and topped with whipped cream and "cinnamon donut crunch"—smooth, more-ish and tangy.

Choco Salted Toffee Shake: Chocolate frozen custard blended with salted toffee sauce and topped with whipped cream and chocolate toffee sprinkles—this is going to be your go-to when it's cooler outside!

What do fans have to say about the new flavors?

Shake Shack lovers took to Instagram to express their thoughts on the new fall menu.

One user wrote: “They sound super! Can't wait to try.”

Another commented: “Omg I need them all!”

About Shake Shack in California

In 2004, Shake Shake was able to obtain a permit to expand its operations by opening a kiosk within the MadisonParkNYC. It now serves a variety of food, such as hotdogs, hamburgers, and fries.

In August 2014, Shake Shack opened its first locations in California. The company's first five locations in California were all in the LA County, followed by San Diego and El Segundo.

What do you think about this?

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

