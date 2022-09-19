How Do Fast Food Rest Rooms Rank? One Website Asks

The survey shows some major problems with the fast food industry’s bathrooms.

(Los Angeles, CA) - It’s a common complaint that fast food restaurants have terrible bathrooms.

And now, 599 people have answered Mashed’s poll on the subject.

Hold your nose and let’s take a look at the results:

Out of the 599 people polled , it would seem that 27.71% of people believe that Burger King has the worst bathrooms out of the mainstream fast food restaurants.

The other options include McDonald’s at 26.88%, Taco Bell at 25.04%, Wendy’s at 10.85%, and Chick-fil-A at 9.52%.

But the poll was consistent with what we wanted to know.

What exactly makes Burger King’s bathrooms bad?

Could it be that this was just the personal experience of 27.71% of people or is there something to these claims?

As far as we know, there are no official statistics on this subject—and who wants to spend their time researching the matter?

Much like the topics of money, politics, and love, everyone has an opinion on this subject but no one wants to talk about it.

But if you’re curious about what people think about your favorite fast food restaurant’s bathroom situation, this poll may give you some insight into which establishments need to work on their facilities.

People tend to spend more money in restaurants that have nicer bathrooms.

This can be a targeted way for restaurant owners to boost their bottom line, but only if customers don’t stay away because the lack of restrooms diminishes their overall experience.

What happens if you are stuck in a Burger King restroom too long?

If you were ever trapped in a Burger King bathroom, you may be entitled to one free Whopper a week for the rest of your life.

According to Business Insurance, that’s exactly what happened to Curtis Brooner.

Brooner was stuck in one of the fast-food chain’s bathrooms for three days.

Despite 27% of people would prefer not to be anywhere near a Burger King bathroom.

So while it may be hard to imagine yourself in such a situation, if it happens to you—and you’re able to get out intact—you could get free burgers for life!

Final thoughts

Have you ever eaten at a fast-food joint without using their restroom? The availability of clean and odor-free public restrooms is often overlooked and under appreciated.

What do you think about this?

