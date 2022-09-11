McDonald’s Reintroduces Classic Menu Item From the 80s

McDonald's Delivers Sweet Treat To Nostalgic Customers

Remembering the First Time McDonald's Introduced the Cheese Danish SportSuburban/Flickr

(Los Angeles, CA) - It's hard not to feel nostalgia if you can remember McDonald's in the 1980s.

For a taste of the golden days when Happy Meals seemed happier, McDonald's reintroduces a classic product from the time: The Cheese Danish.

Credit: McDonald's

The flakey pastry, first offered at the fast food restaurant chain over three decades ago, features a sweet cream cheese filling and is topped with a buttery streusel and light vanilla drizzle for a fall treat.

According to mlive.com:

/McDonald’s announced it will bring back a menu item that it first offered in the decade of acid-washed jeans and leg warmers: The Cheese Danish. The flakey pastry, first offered at the fast food restaurant chain in the ‘80s, features a sweet cream cheese filling and is topped with a buttery streusel and light vanilla drizzle for a fall treat./

The burger giant announced on Tuesday that the Cheese Danish will be available at locations nationwide starting September 14.

It can be ordered all day long at participating restaurants through the McDonald’s app for mobile delivery.

The Cheese Danish is part of the McCafé Bakery line-up, which features a variety of sweet and savory items such as the Apple Fritter, the Blueberry Muffin, and the Cinnamon Roll.

The new version of the product features an updated take on the original recipe.

The Cheese Danish is only available for a limited time, but McDonald’s announced that it would be returning to stores across the country.

About McDonald’s:The McDonald’s Corporation is a multinational fast-food restaurant company that was founded in 1940 in California. It has over 69 million customers around the world and cam serve various food items through its more than 40.000 restaurants.

Final thoughts

Growing up as an 80s kid, every birthday meant McDonald’s. And every birthday party included a McDonald’s restaurant cake. It was a simpler time (minus those questionable ingredients) that likely won’t be repeated anytime soon. Although this cheesy treat will help, even if it is for a limited time.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you’d like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.