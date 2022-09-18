Santa Barbara, CA

Yelp Reveals the Top Mezcal Bar in the Country Is In Santa Barbara

Let's Eat LA

This Mezcal Bar Is The Best Place For A Truly Unique Drinking Experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCPQQ_0hogOfIj00
Credit: Instagram @santomezcal_sb

(Los Angeles, Calif.) - Great drinks come in all sizes and price ranges, but as any connoisseur will tell you, they also come in all styles.

Mezcal is no different.

With smoky, earthy notes and an intense agave flavor, it's no wonder that this drink is showing up more and more often on bar menus.

While many bartenders say they're seeing a rise in mezcal cocktails, the spirit is also making its way into mezcal-themed bars.

California's climate allows for a variety of mezcal bars to thrive.

From small-batch productions to world-renowned brands, many bars in California curate their lists of the smoky agave-based spirit for any kind of mezcalicious affair.

If you've been searching for the best places to sip on mezcal, or even a road trip, Yelp put a list of the Top 25 Mexcal bars in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxDJx_0hogOfIj00
Spicy MargaritaCredit: Instagram @santomezcal_sb

Yelp explained, that Mezcal bars in the Top 25 mezcal bars in the US & Canada list are ranked "by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."

Let's take a look at the best mezcal bar in the country today, according to Yelp..

Santo Mezcal Bar in Santa Barbara, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUxvp_0hogOfIj00
Spicy Margarita at Santo Mezcal in Santa BarbaraCredit: Instagram @santomezcal_sb

Santo Mezcal is the kind of place you go when you want to impress or be impressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2vZQ_0hogOfIj00
Credit: Instagram @santomezcal_sb

Restaurateur Carlos Luna and the team behind the Los Agaves Restaurants, put a lot of thought into the design, and the food is modern Mexican cuisine at its finest.

In addition to its extensive list of tequilas and mezcals, Santo Mezcal is also known for its fresh seafood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z79ti_0hogOfIj00
Polpo saladCredit: yelp

Every dish is made fresh and with the finest ingredients. Some signature dishes on the menu include Camarones Al Mezcal, Mexican shrimp served in a mezcal sauce; and creamy Enchiladas Cabo Azul, stuffed with fresh crab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7UNZ_0hogOfIj00
Enchiladas Cabo AzulCredit: Instagram: @santomezcal_sb

One recent reviewer said:

"Food and cocktails were divine at this great setting near the coast in Santa Barbara. The dinner crowd was buzzing but I was able to get a walk-in at the bar quite easily. Bartenders were incredibly friendly, serving me a tall drink promptly and making sure I was well looked after. I may have been salivating while perusing the menu, that combined with seeing other patron dishes come out. It was a very hard choice." Ried S, yelp

Another reviewer said they were too busy to take photos because they were having so much fun:

I wish I would've gotten more pictures of all the drinks and food we ordered but we were too busy having fun! No better place to bump into while visiting SB. The vibes, the great staff, the music all attracted us. Not to mention the good food and drinks. Mmmm those chips and salsa, I think I ate their entire supply of them!" - Cindy R., yelp

While another wrote:

Awesome place great Margaritas Mezcal, take it from a Mexican!! The ceviche was amazing!!!! Fresh!! A must stop place!!" - Matty, S. yelp

Whether you're a beginner to mezcal or a Mezcalero, searching for mezcal flights or cocktails, your taste buds will be satisfied and your mezcal desires fulfilled at this solid 5-star bar in Santa Barbara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSeD5_0hogOfIj00
Santo Mezcal in Santa Barbara CaliforniaCredit: yelp

Santo Mezcal

119 State St Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

