Angered by Time Wasted in Self-Checkout Lines, Californian Woman Sues Grocery Giant

The lawsuit in California sought to force grocery stores to pay people for scanning their own groceries

(Los Angeles, California) - It’s a common complaint among those who don’t like to use grocery store self-checkouts – they don’t want to be forced to do for free, what cashiers get paid to do.

But has anyone ever actually done more than just grumble about it?

In recent weeks, a Californian judge recently nixed a lawsuit arguing the compensation case.

In a lawsuit filed in San Francisco County, the plaintiff sought back pay for the hours that she and other self-checkout customers spent doing the work of the store's cashiers at Albertsons.

Here's what happened:

The Case: Are you an employee when you use the self-checkout at the grocery store?

Earlier this year, the case was filed to the San Francisco County Superior Court by a customer who argued that “customers are transformed into employees when they do the work of the checkout employees.”

A shopper named Sophia Sadlowski filed the lawsuit in San Francisco County Superior Court in April this year, seeking to force the grocery retailer, Albertsons, to pay self-checkout users “at least the minimum wage” for “the uncompensated work performed by their customers.”

“The cashier work performed by Albertsons’ customers is substantially identical to the cashier work performed by Albertsons’ paid cashiers,” the lawsuit points out. And Albertsons is the one who ultimately benefits economically, “in the form of lower payroll costs by utilizing the uncompensated work performed by their customers.”

Sadowski was seeking back pay for all of the customers who used self-checkout in California for the past four years.

"Absurd": Why Albertson's Refuses To Pay Their Customers To Use Self-Checkout

Albertson's is of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States Adobe

Albertsons called the lawsuit “absurd,” noting that customers aren’t required to use self-checkout to complete transactions. It also noted that customers aren’t employees merely because they shop at a certain store.

Judge: Shoppers are not employees when choosing self-checkout kiosks

Judge Curtis E.A. Karnow agreed with Albertsons, and wrote in his order that “Albertsons neither compels customers to use the (self-checkout) kiosk nor does it stop customers from doing so.”

Shoppers have the choice of whether or not to use them and don’t automatically become employees of the store when they choose self-checkout, the Judge pointed out.

Nearly 50% of Americans use self-out kiosks almost every time they go shopping. Credit: Adobe

Arguing the alternative would result in “would yield absurd results,” according to Judge Karnow. Adding that it would force customers to become employees of various commercial enterprises, such as restaurants and gas stations.

According to Karnow, this scenario would require retailers to collect their customers' social security information and establish a variety of other conditions that would allow them to work.

The company noted that Sadowski's argument could also apply to customers who shop at a certain store and use the self-checkout method to pick their own products.

Just because the convenience of the self-service option is offered doesn't make a customer an employee of the store.

Final thoughts

A survey conducted by Raydiant revealed that over 60% of Americans prefer to use self-checkout over store associates when it comes to making transactions.

While almost half of the respondents said they use self-out kiosks almost every time they go shopping.

The problem is, those who are required to use the machines aren't all eager to do so, or even capable to do so for various reasons - not least because they are not trained operatives. Self-checkout machines can be a time saver, but this convenience comes at a price.

We will be following any further updates to the story.

About Albertsons Companies: According to Statista, as of the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, the grocery company has 2,253 stores with 593 stores in California. It is also one of the largest supermarkets in North America after Kroger. In 2019, the company had over 270,000 employees.

