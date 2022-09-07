The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.

This neighborhood coffee shop in the southern Los Angeles County of Compton made #6 in Yelp's Top 100 List Of Coffee Shops In the United States

(Los Angeles, CA) - The Yelp community has spoken, and Compton, California's Patria Coffee Roasters is one of the best coffee shops in America.

The small shop has earned #6 spot on Yelp's Top 100 list of coffee shops in the United States.

Patria Coffee Roasters have a strong 5 star rating with over 320 reviews.

Let's have a look at the coffee.

Coffee lovers, rejoice! Patria Coffee Roasters has an exciting coffee menu, including an excellent Cafe de Olla.

Cafe de Olla is Mexican spiced coffee, and it's got a surprising sweetness to it.

The primary ingredients added to the coffee are cinnamon and piloncillo (a dark sugar with a taste that resembles molasses) and can be served hot or cold.

It has a hint of spice from the cinnamon but is not overpowering at all—just enough to satisfy your craving for something extra special in your cup of joe.

Yelp reviews also love the “Oat Milk Coffee Slushy,” and the “Iced Ibarra Mexican Mocha.”

Patria Coffee Roasters has built a reputation for excellence with its wide selection of brews, reasonable prices, delicious coffee from their own roaster and upbeat vibes.

The café has a modern flair, in both its decor and its menu.

Deanna and Geoffrey Martinez opened the first specialty coffee roaster in Compton in 2018

Deanna and Geoffrey Martinez have been roasting coffee beans in Compton for years, and they officially opened their storefront in 2018.

The coffee selection is great, prices are reasonable, service is pleasant, and ambiance is chilled.

If you can not make it to the shop itself to pick up some beans, you can get a bean subscription, shipped directly to your door.

It's worth noting, though, that Yelp's latest list of "Top Coffee Shops in United States and Canada" is based on reviews that not only rate each shop's coffee, but often the service, ambiance, and snacks. Patria Coffee Roasters in the southern Los Angeles County of Compton have the whole package in spades.

Patria Coffee Roasters 108 N Alameda St E Compton, California 90221

