Compton, CA

The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.

Let's Eat LA

This neighborhood coffee shop in the southern Los Angeles County of Compton made #6 in Yelp's Top 100 List Of Coffee Shops In the United States

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7Zyd_0hi63alP00
Patria Coffee Roasters Compton California

(Los Angeles, CA) - The Yelp community has spoken, and Compton, California's Patria Coffee Roasters is one of the best coffee shops in America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wxlw_0hi63alP00
Patria Coffee RoastersCredit: Instagram /@patriacoffee

The small shop has earned #6 spot on Yelp's Top 100 list of coffee shops in the United States.

Patria Coffee Roasters have a strong 5 star rating with over 320 reviews.

Let's have a look at the coffee.

Patria Coffee Roasters in Compton California

Coffee lovers, rejoice! Patria Coffee Roasters has an exciting coffee menu, including an excellent Cafe de Olla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ay3cv_0hi63alP00
Cafe de olla at Patria Coffee ComptonInstagram / @patriacoffee

Cafe de Olla is Mexican spiced coffee, and it's got a surprising sweetness to it.

The primary ingredients added to the coffee are cinnamon and piloncillo (a dark sugar with a taste that resembles molasses) and can be served hot or cold.

It has a hint of spice from the cinnamon but is not overpowering at all—just enough to satisfy your craving for something extra special in your cup of joe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cyf13_0hi63alP00
Iced CoffeeCredit: Instagram / @Patriacoffee

Yelp reviews also love the “Oat Milk Coffee Slushy,” and the “Iced Ibarra Mexican Mocha.”

Patria Coffee Roasters has built a reputation for excellence with its wide selection of brews, reasonable prices, delicious coffee from their own roaster and upbeat vibes.

The café has a modern flair, in both its decor and its menu.

Deanna and Geoffrey Martinez opened the first specialty coffee roaster in Compton in 2018

Deanna and Geoffrey Martinez have been roasting coffee beans in Compton for years, and they officially opened their storefront in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PS3r_0hi63alP00
Patria roast their own coffee beans for their signature coffeeCredit: Instagram/ @patriacoffee

The coffee selection is great, prices are reasonable, service is pleasant, and ambiance is chilled.

If you can not make it to the shop itself to pick up some beans, you can get a bean subscription, shipped directly to your door.

It's worth noting, though, that Yelp's latest list of "Top Coffee Shops in United States and Canada" is based on reviews that not only rate each shop's coffee, but often the service, ambiance, and snacks. Patria Coffee Roasters in the southern Los Angeles County of Compton have the whole package in spades.

Patria Coffee Roasters 108 N Alameda St E Compton, California 90221

Your thoughts

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# coffee# drinks# restaurants# food# Los Angeles

Comments / 0

Published by

Food & drinks news. California state of mind. Heart Los Angeles. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
8357 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Los Angeles, CA

Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To Know

In 1987, Los Angeles-based fast food chain, Panda Express, created an instant classic. Original Orange Chicken at Panda Express is 35 years oldCredit: Panda Express. (Los Angeles, CA) - Orange Chicken, the signature dish of Panda Express, is celebrating its 35th birthday this year.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Angered by Time Wasted in Self-Checkout Lines, Californian Woman Sues Grocery Giant

Trolley Dash: The lawsuit in California soughttoforcegrocerystores topaypeopleforscanningtheirowngroceries. California case dropped against giant grocery store self check outsCredit: Adobe.

Read full story
410 comments

The Fast-Food Chains That Get Your Order Wrong Most Often, According to Survey

The data is in, and these are the (drive-through) winners -- and losers. The fast food chains with the most order mistakesCredit: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a fast food customer, you've probably experienced the heartache of going through the drive-through at your favorite place and ordering something that just didn't come out right.

Read full story
91 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns Supreme

Home is where the heart is, but when it comes to comfort food, people in Los Angeles don't need to go too far. Where to find classic American comfort food in Los AngelesCredit: Adobe.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles

The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.

Read full story
18 comments
California State

Dairy Queen's New Item Is Not What You'd Expect On Its Fall Menu

Dairy Queen introduces 6 new Blizzards for fall in California with a surprising extra offer on social media. 6 New Blizzards Arrive for FallInstagram: @dairyquenn. (Los Angeles, CA) - Scented pillows that smell like Dairy Queen ice cream? This might be the best news we've heard in a long time.

Read full story
11 comments
California State

Baskin-Robbins Just Released a New Flavor for September And Instagram Is Ecstatic

Churro Dulce De Leche: Coming To Dairy Queen California in September. Baskin Robbins Releases Flavor of the Month in CaliforniaBaskin Robbins / Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - When we really start to feel like we're trapped in an oven in California in September, there's only one answer: ice cream.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LA

Summer just won't quit in Los Angeles. Here are five easy drink ideas for cooling off (without alcohol) 5 drink ideas for when it's hot outsideCredit: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - It's late summer in Los Angeles, and that means it's hot.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Whole Foods is Bringing 1,700 Local Items From Southern California To Its Newest Store In Los Angeles

Whole Foods opens its second store this month with a new 51,413-square-foot store in Los Angeles. The Latest Whole Foods Store Open in Los AngelesCredit : Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Whole Foods Market is bringing 1,700 local produce items from Southern California to its newest store in Los Angeles suburb, Culver City.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

These are the Best French Fries in California

This restaurant has been serving loaded fries in greater Los Angeles since 1951. (Los Angeles, Calif.) - Nothing beats the classic American side dish of fries, but sometimes you want something off the beaten path when you are bored with your usual fast food joint.

Read full story
9 comments
California State

Taco Bell Brings Back Fan Favorite Grilled Cheese Burrito to Menu

Taco Bell is resurrecting another one of its most popular menu items for a limited time to California with three options. Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite menu item to CaliforniaCredit: Adobe.

Read full story
26 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented Here

Los Angeles is home to some of the most famous and popular foods in the nation. Here are a few of the most iconic eats. (Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is known fo many things: Hollywood, the beach, and traffic. But it is also known for its food. And some of the most iconic dishes have been around longer than you might think.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Three Restaurants With Breathtaking Views Of Los Angeles + Sunset

If you are looking for a nice view while eating out, these 3 restaurants will definitely not disappoint you. The 3 best restaurants in los angeles with a viewCredit: Adobe. (Los Angles, CA) - Most of us have eaten at a restaurant with an amazing view, but when was the last time you went out of your way to eat at one?

Read full story
Manhattan Beach, CA

These Are the Best Pancakes in California

It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.

Read full story
6 comments
Long Beach, CA

San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To Indulge

An epic seafood platter In Long Beach that's guaranteed to bring out your inner shipwreck. Seafood platter at San Pedro Fish Market Long BeachInstagram @sanpedrofish. (Los Angeles, CA) - Still looking for something to do this weekend? Why not indulge in some seafood goodness?

Read full story
17 comments
California State

The Mistake People Always Make When Buying Wine From Costco in California

I am a wine expert and find excellent Californian wines in Costco - and exclusive to Californian warehouses. Here's what I found. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to Costco wines, the Kirkland Signature Wines are some of the most popular with wine experts. Although not for wine snobs. But what do they know?

Read full story
17 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

This is the Best Cheesecake in California

Their diverse gourmet cheesecake offerings include over 60 flavors. Where can you buy the best cheesecake in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles County, Calif.) - You know what they say: "There's no such thing as a bad cheesecake."

Read full story
3 comments
California State

This TikTok Trick Can Save You $3 on a McFlurry at McDonald's in California

A McFlurry can be pricey - but this simple trick revealed on TikTok could save you money in McDonald's across California. (Los Angeles, Calif.) - A Mcflurry can be expensive, but a simple trick can help you save money.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Taco Bell Rolls Out $5 Breakfast Box in California

(Los Angeles, CA) - The breakfast wars are heating up, and California-based Taco Bell is ready to bring the heat. The fast food chain has just launched its new "$5 Bell Breakfast Box" now in California. The feature of the box is an all-new creation from Taco Bell, the Breakfast Crunchwrap.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy