This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles

Where to find the largest pizza in Los Angeles Credit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas

(Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.

The largest deliverable pizza in LA Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas

The Giant Sicilian at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles is 54 inches wide and 54 inches long and comes with 200 square slices.

That is 1.4 square metres of pizza.

“The Giant Sicilian”

The pizza can feed 50 to 70 people, according to the restaurant. The giant pie starts at $249.99, but if you're looking for something less expensive, the restaurant also offers large pizzas that are sizeable for one person at 16 inches on their website.

There's also the Big Papa's slice:

Huge pizza slice at Big Mamas n Papas in Los Angeles Credit: @bigmamasnpapas

The Giant Sicilian isn't just another large pizza being cooked in a regular oven; it takes four people approximately two hours to make this monster of a pie.

Multiple people are needed to both make and deliver the pizza: one person to make it and two people to deliver it.

Making the "Giant Sicilian" Pizza at Big Mamas and Papas in Los Angeles Credit: Instagram @bigmamasnpapas

The delivery team must also have a vehicle to move all 200 slices in one trip - on the roof rack!

In 2018, they were pipped at the post for largest commercial pizza in the world, according to the Guinness Book of Records.

Today Big Mama and Papa's Pizzeria announced they have made the "biggest heart-shaped pizza in the world."

Forget roses or chocolates. Who doesn't want a huge heart-shaped pizza arriving at your door?

Big Mama's & Papa's Pizzeria, Los Angeles (multiple locations)

