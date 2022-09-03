Dairy Queen's New Item Is Not What You'd Expect On Its Fall Menu

Dairy Queen introduces 6 new Blizzards for fall in California with a surprising extra offer on social media

6 New Blizzards Arrive for Fall Instagram: @dairyquenn

(Los Angeles, CA) - Scented pillows that smell like Dairy Queen ice cream? This might be the best news we've heard in a long time.

The release of Dairy Queen's fall menu coincides this year with the debut of the chain's throw pillow collection: two sets of three pillows inspired by—and even scented as—the new Fall Blizzard Treat menu.

Pillows inspired by the Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard Credit: Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen has been promoting the pillows on social media, as part of their fall Blizzard menu.

Not only are the throw pillows meant to add a festive look to your space, but they're also lightly scented with the Blizzard fall menu.

According to Maria Hokanson, the company's marketing vice president, the new pillows are designed to bring the company's popular frozen treats to life in a new and unique way.

Pillows inspired by the smells of Dairy Queen's Blizzard Menu

The first set of pillows (Pillow Flight #1) are meant to look and smell like a fresh cinnamon roll. The pillows were inspired by the company's new Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard Treat.

The main centerpiece of the new cinnamon roll center Blizzard Treat has a pair of square accent pillows. They are also available in shades of chocolate and rich cream for the OREO Hot Cocoa Blizzard and the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard.

Pillow Flight #2 feature pillow is the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat, which is a creamy and sweet treat that is topped with a slice of creamy-soft pumpkin pie.

Dairy Queen launches 6 Blizzards for fall - with matching pillows Credit: Dairy Queen

This set includes two square pillows that are adorned with a seasonal sprinkle of cream, chocolate, and caramel for the new SNICKERS® Blizzard Treat and a rich orange, to sit aside the new REESE'S Take 5 Blizzard.

How to get your hands on these pillows?

The only way to get your hands on these pillows is by visiting Dairy Queen's social media platforms. and comment with your favorite Fall Blizzard flavor. (For the latest updates about the new pillows, follow the company's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.)

The Six New Blizzards on the DQ Fall Menu in California

SNICKERS® Brownie Blizzard Treat: Credit: Dairy Queen

The three new Blizzards for fall 2022 include:

The new Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard Treat is topped with soft cinnamon roll pieces and a brown butter-based filling. It is served with creamy DQ soft serve.

is topped with soft cinnamon roll pieces and a brown butter-based filling. It is served with creamy DQ soft serve. The new "Reese's Take 5 Blizzard " features a creamy and sweet treat that is topped with a combination of peanut butter cups and whole peanuts.

" features a creamy and sweet treat that is topped with a combination of peanut butter cups and whole peanuts. The new "Snickers® Brownie Blizzard Treat" features a combination of sweet and savory ingredients, such as the company's signature cookie pieces and a creamy and savory filling.

Three Blizzards return to the menu: the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, theOREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat, and the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard Treat.

The fall menu is now available nationwide at participating locations but for a limited time. To enter the competition for the pillows, comment on Dairy Queen's social media pages using the hashtag #DQPillowSweepstakes.

