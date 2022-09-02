Baskin-Robbins Just Released a New Flavor for September And Instagram Is Ecstatic

(Los Angeles, CA) - When we really start to feel like we're trapped in an oven in California in September, there's only one answer: ice cream.

Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1948 by brothers-in-law Burt Baskin and Iry Robbins when they merged their ice cream parlors in Glendale, California.

Seventy-four years later, Baskin-Robbins ice cream Flavor of the Month for September 2022 is here, and it’s a doozy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FplRn_0hfPhJhQ00
Baskin-Robbins Flavor of Month September 2022Adobe

The ice cream chain has just announced that they'll be adding Churro Dulce de Leche as their Flavor of the Month.

Churro Dulce de Leche features churro-flavored ice cream blended with chewy churro bites, crispy cinnamon sugar sprinkles and gooey Dulce de Leche swirls.

Excited followers of Baskin-Robbins on Instagram said: "Now I'm really sad that there's not a Baskin Robbins close by".

Another added: "You’ve got to be kidding me. Unreal!"

What is Dulce de Leche?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D2GWP_0hfPhJhQ00
Baskin Robbins New Ice Cream features Dulce de LecheAdobe

If you're not familiar with exactly what "Dulce de Leche" means, you're in luck—because we have all the info on this delicious sweet treat.

Dulce de leche ("sweet of milk") is a thick and creamy thick caramel spread beloved by all bakers and sweet tooths, especially in the Spanish-speaking world, and has been gaining popularity in North America over the past few years.

This very sweet caramel can be found sandwiched between cookies and cakes, alongside ice cream sundaes, or drizzled onto coffee. Dulce de leche can also be used as a filling in tarts and pies or used to fill churros (the classic Spanish deep fried doughnut).

First Look: New Baskin-Robbins Churro Dulce De Leche

Baskin-Robbins is the latest to join in on the churro craze—and they're doing it with a bang.

At first glance, the Churro Dulce de Leche from Baskin-Robbins seems to conform to the current trend of excessive dessert hybridization.

However, this ice cream makes for a more flavorful and exciting treat.

The salty, creamy texture and hints of caramelized sugar found in dulce de leche add notes of complexity that many other desserts lack. Throw in some crunchy bits and you have a dessert worthy of its own flavor of the month.

In California, there are over 460 locations of Baskin-Robbins.

The Churro Dulce de Leche ice cream will be available at participating stores nationwide for a limited time.

