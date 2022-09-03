Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LA

Summer just won't quit in Los Angeles. Here are five easy drink ideas for cooling off (without alcohol)

5 drink ideas for when it's hot outside Credit: Adobe

(Los Angeles, CA) - It's late summer in Los Angeles, and that means it's hot.

Hot outside, hot in the house, hot under the collar. So what can you drink when you need an escape from this unrelenting heat?

Here are five drinks that will help you beat the heat without getting buzzed - and will keep you well hydrated.

5 drink ideas to cool down in LA in a heatwave Adobe

#1 Rice Horchata

Cold Horchata cools you down when the heat rises in LA Credit: Adobe

Horchata is a delicious, cooling milky drink that can be made with rice or other ingredients. It's been around since the 16th century in Spain and has slowly spread to other countries. On the Mediterranean island of Majorca (home to tennis player Rafa Nadal), you can find traditional Horchata also made of ice cold almond milk.

In Mexico, it’s made from rice and often served year-round at festivals and celebrations but also enjoyed during casual get-togethers and family meals. In Los Angeles, you can find horchata being offered at any number of eateries from Mexican restaurants to food trucks to high end cocktail bars.

#2 Agua de Jamaica

Agua de Jamaica is a cooling drink made from cold hibiscus tea Credit: Adobe

Agua de Jamaica is a refreshing non-alcoholic drink made from hibiscus flowers or hibiscus flower tea. This Mexican and Latin American drink has many health benefits, such as lowering your blood pressure and improving digestion. The tart flavor of the hibiscus flower pairs well with lemon or lime juice to create a sweet and tart taste that is perfect for summer days.

#3 Jarritos Soft Drinks

Jarritos soft drinks Credit: Adobe

Jarritos are softly carbonated Mexican soft drinks made with fruit juices. They are made from real fruit juices and natural flavors. There are 11 different flavors of Jarritos, including lemon-lime (the original flavor), Jamaica (hibiscus flower), grapefruit, pineapple and many more cooling flavors perfect for hot weather. If you prefer to buy juice instead of soda pop because it’s healthier for you, then this option may be appealing to you as well because each bottle uses real sugar and not high fructose corn syrup found in the bigger brands of soft drink.

#4 Cucumber Lemon Water

Cool down with cucumber water Credit: Adobe

If you want something extra refreshing on a hot day, and it is very easy to put together, try this extra cooling version of lemon water.

Cucumber Lemon Water is one of the most refreshing drinks you can make at home. It's also a great way to detox your body and get rid of toxins that have built up over time. It's also loaded with vitamins and minerals, so it's good for your health too.

The cucumber adds a fresh and crisp taste to the water, while the lemon gives it a tart flavor. Honey adds sweetness to this drink, but you can leave it out if you prefer something less sweet.

#5 Lemonade with mint and ginger

Ginger and mint lemonade Credit: Adobe

There’s nothing like a tall glass of lemonade to cool off in the hot summer months. This version is tart, sweet and filled with fresh mint for some aromatic flair. Grate over with ginger, and add sprigs of mint, this drink is both soothing and refreshing on those sweltering days.This mint and ginger lemonade is perfect for summer days when you’re craving something fresh, tangy, and icy cold.

Conclusion

Never underestimate the power of a refreshing beverage to keep cool in a heatwave!

We hope these five drinks help you out when Santa Ana winds sweep through town and bring those warm, dry winds down from the hills with them.

It goes without saying, you must keep hydrated in extreme heat and also drink plenty of water, too!

Please let us know if you find any other amazing non-alcoholic drinks to keep you cool this month.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.