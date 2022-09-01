Whole Foods is Bringing 1,700 Local Items From Southern California To Its Newest Store In Los Angeles

Whole Foods opens its second store this month with a new 51,413-square-foot store in Los Angeles

(Los Angeles, CA) - Whole Foods Market is bringing 1,700 local produce items from Southern California to its newest store in Los Angeles suburb, Culver City.

The 51,413-square-foot location will feature a full service meat counter, a full service seafood counter, bakery and prepared food section in addition to an outdoor patio area for dining and relaxing.

What To Expect at the Newest Whole Foods Store in California:

The new Whole Food beer, wine and spirits shop will offer more than 350 craft beers from around the world along with 120 spirits, including tequila, whiskey, rum and vodka. It will also carry more than 800 wines from around the world.

The store will feature local options from Common Space Brewery as well as wine offerings from DAOU Vineyards, Turning Tide Wines, Ancient Peaks Winery and Field Recordings Winery.

The store will also offer a Belgian coffee ale collaboration from Brouwerji West and Groundwork Coffee.

The Cul Bar taproom offers 24 beers on tap with a large selection of local options.

The Prepared Foods section feature hot and cold food bars, a pizza station, chef’s case featuring seasonal entrées and sides, a charcuterie selection, a sandwich station and Market Cocina offering burritos, bowls, tacos and more.

Bakery with made-from-scratch bread as well as everyday favorites, such as Whole Foods Market’s Berry Chantilly Cake, brown butter cookies and vegan croissants and scones.

From local farms such as Be Wise Ranch and Valpredo Farms, a specialty department features heirloom tomatoes, sprouts, and watermelons.

Local cheesemakers include Di Stefano and Central Coast Creamery.

Culver City's new Whole Foods Market pays homage to its community staples with a design that highlights the Baldwin Hills Overlook, a bird’s-eye-view painting of the city, and artwork from local artists.

In 2017, Amazon purchased Whole Foods Market, a major player in the grocery industry. The deal marked the company's first major step into the brick-and-mortar retail space. It was also seen as an attempt to muscle in on the competitive landscape. Whole Foods has more than 500 stores across North America, 95 of which are in California alone,

Natural foods markets are quickly rising in popularity. According to a new survey, Millennials are driving this growth by making organic and sustainable food choices. Food retailers have been successfully implementing these changes across the supply chain to satisfy growing consumer demand.

Whole Foods 3377 La Cienega Blvd in Culver City, California

