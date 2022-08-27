Manhattan Beach, CA

These Are the Best Pancakes in California

It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp

Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe

(Los Angeles, CA) - Just dd pancakes, a view of the water, and you've got a breakfast that will make you feel like royalty—even if you're actually just wearing your tracksuit.

Uncle Bill's Pancake House in Manhattan Beach is a local favorite - and has been voted by Eat This Not That! and yelp as the best pancake in California.

It's a bold claim.

Here's why people are giving so many good reviews from this local breakfast place that closes at 3pm everyday.

Uncle Bill's Pancake House in Manhattan Beach

Bill’s has been an MB breakfast staple for years, and has the weekend lines to prove it.

If you can get in, you’ll be rewarded with what’s easily the best pancake and waffle situation in town.

Uncle Bill's Manhattan Beach / yelp

Uncle Bill's Pancake House has been serving up delicious pancakes since 1961, and the current owners. have been here since 1973.

Uncle Bill's pancake house Los Angeles / Facebook

It's easy to see why it has such staying power: they do everything right if you are in the mood for pancakes on the weekend.

Credit: Facebook

From their original pancake recipe to the menu filled with classics, this family-owned business has thought of everything when it comes to serving up delicious comfort food on your plate for breakfast.

credit: yelp

The pancakes are just like banana bread, only they're warm and covered in butter and syrup, which you have a choice on the table.

If you are looking for a good local breakfast spot Uncle Bill's pancake house is the spot for you. It sits atop on the corner of Highland blvd in Manhattan Beach, you can see the ocean from most tables. The menu has a great selection from omelet's to delicious French toast to Strawberry pancakes. The service is always spot on. The weekend's there is a wait but Week days it's all good. Great price for the food you get you never go home hungry. - yelp

Uncle Bill's opened in 1961. The south end was Uncle Bill's; the north was a barbershop. P. Allen VanAmburgh bought the restaurant in 1973 and expanded it, adding some tables in the process. In 2000, it expanded again with a dining room addition. Today the restaurant remains in the VanAmburgh family.

The restaurant is a locals’ favorite, where the staff knows most of their patrons by name.

Morning daze at Uncle Bill's Pancake House In Manhattan Beach

Uncle Bill's Pancake House is a family restaurant with reasonable prices, wonderful food, and revivifying views of the sea.

Breakfast here will be the highlight of your day.

Uncle Bill's Manhattan Beach / yelp

So get out of bed and head over to Uncle Bill's Pancake House for what people have voted with their feet as the best pancakes in California.

Pancakes for breakfast / yelp

Bring your appetite when you visit.

1305 Highland Ave Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

