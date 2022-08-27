San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To Indulge

An epic seafood platter In Long Beach that's guaranteed to bring out your inner shipwreck

Seafood platter at San Pedro Fish Market Long Beach Instagram @sanpedrofish

(Los Angeles, CA) - Still looking for something to do this weekend? Why not indulge in some seafood goodness?

For those who love their seafood, San Pedro Fish Market satisfies even the heartiest of appetites

Located in Long Beach, rolls out a special HUGE seafood platter that's just perfect for when you feel the need for a hearty plate of seafood and a view.

The local fresh seafood at San Pedro market is cooked with flair and a lot of flavor.

The variety of seafood and way that it is cooked means that no meal is ever the same and the only thing consistent is their tantalizing taste.

Seafood tray at San Pedro Fish Market Long Beach Instagram: @sanpedrofish

The first thing to notice is they have an in-house chef who will cook your food fresh while you wait at their bar.

Order up our own seafood tray and sit back while the chef cooked up our meal right before your eyes.

Chef Instagram: @SanPedroFish

It is incredible to watch the chef work his magic on the lobster tails - first boiling them in water then steaming them before finally finishing off with a drizzle of garlic butter sauce and lemon juice.

The San Pedro Fish Market is known for its range of seafood trays - and is known as the "home of the world famous shrimp tray."

They offer a range of seafood you can pick and they cook for order. The tray came with shrimp, Maine lobster, crispy tilapia, calamari, salmon and mussels.

San Pedro Fish Market Instagram: @sanpedrofish

There is only one downside…the Seafood Platter catches me out at the end of my budget every time - so is it worth it?

When you buy a seafood platter, its not because of how much shrimp there is but how delicious each piece of seafood tastes to me.

Here's a great review of a San Pedro Fish Market $260 seafood tray that you will have you sharpening your appetite.

San Pedro Fish Market: Seafood With Huge Portions

San Pedro Fish Market is more than just eating seafood while taking in the view. It's the best place to enjoy some amazing local food.

Some would say it is a lot of money for a seafood platter. However, most people would agree that this picturesque location and delicious seafood is worth the drive.

In short: unbelievable seafood that is perfectly prepared with beautiful views.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.