This TikTok Trick Can Save You $3 on a McFlurry at McDonald's in California

A McFlurry can be pricey - but this simple trick revealed on TikTok could save you money in McDonald's across California

McFlurry / McDonald's instagram

(Los Angeles, Calif.) - A Mcflurry can be expensive, but a simple trick can help you save money.

According to a report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food purchased away from home went up by 7.6% in July 2022.

TikToker HealthyJunkFood has come up with what they call a "budget McFlurry". It was created by Julia and JP, two fast food experts on TikTok.

This McFlurry hack allows you to have what you want on a budget, including toppings.

Here’s how to get a “budget McFlurry”

HealthyJunkFood /TikTok

The key to getting the budget McFlurry is finding a similar dessert item, and then customizing it using the menu.

You can save money by buying a plain soft serve vanilla cone for $1.69 (some locations are $1.29!).

You can choose your various toppings such as hot fudge, cream cheese, and crushed Oreos.

You can then politely ask the employees to put the toppings into a separate cup.

You then dip the vanilla cone into the cup and stir it around.

The Oreo McFlurry can cost up to $4.69, although it can be listed between $2.99 to $3.99 at various locations.

HealthyJunkFood / Tok Tok

Depending on your location, this hack can save you up to $3 for a McFlurry with a little stirring of ice cream and toppings in the cup.

One person commented, "who remembers when the sundaes were $1?"

One of the easiest ways to save money on fast food is with the mobile app

Apps allow customers to check for daily deals and rewards.For instance, if you open the McDonald's app, you'll see a feature that says "Rewards and Deals."

Currently, if you buy a medium French fries on the mobile app, you can get a free one with a minimum purchase of $1 on Fridays.

About McDonald's

The world's largest fast-food company, McDonald's Corporation, was founded in California and is now present in over 30 countries. In 2018, McDonald's had over 69 million customers in more than 37,855 store locations.

The first McDonald's was the 1398 North E St. in San Bernardino California in 1940. Initially, it was a barbecue drive-in where the McDonald's brothers learned that most of their profits came mainly from hamburgers.

There are 97 McDonald's locations in Los Angeles but many customers expressed their frustration over the ice cream machines.

What if you could find out if the ice cream machine is working before you set out? Then you may like to read this:

This Website Tracks Which McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines Are Broken in California

Your thoughts

What do you think about this?

Does this hack work for you with the prices in your local store?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.