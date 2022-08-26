Taco Bell Rolls Out $5 Breakfast Box in California

Taco Bell / image: Adobe

(Los Angeles, CA) - The breakfast wars are heating up, and California-based Taco Bell is ready to bring the heat.

The fast food chain has just launched its new "$5 Bell Breakfast Box" now in California. The feature of the box is an all-new creation from Taco Bell, the Breakfast Crunchwrap.

The Breakfast Crunchwrap is a warm tortilla wrap that's filled with eggs, creamy cheese, jalapeño sauce, a hash brown inside a warm tortilla. Customers then choose from a breakfast meat such as a sausage patty, bacon or beef (with steak one dollar extra).

The $5 Bell Breakfast Box will also include two Cinnabon Delights, a hash brown, and a medium drink.

The fast food breakfast wars heating up in 2022 in California

Taco Bell is catching up to McDonald’s, Wendy's and Starbucks with its push into breakfast as people are returning to commuting again.

The rise of breakfast items in fast food chains has been a common trend over the past couple of years.

Due to the increasing number of these items, it's important that the companies that are able to launch these new items quickly are able to capitalize on the trends.

The $5 Breakfast Crunchwrap Bell Breakfast Box roll-out follows a nationwide Taco Bell breakfast test that began earlier this year in select markets.

This isn't the first time that Taco Bell has released a breakfast box this year.

In May 2022, it introduced a similar offering that starred the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito in the box.

Taco Bell launches Breakfast Box Deal in California

$5 Bell Breakfast Box / Taco Bell website

Let's take a deeper look at what Taco Bell is offering for early birds, shall we?

Admittedly, calling anything $5 Box feels intriguing. But the box does include the two Cinnabon Delights (a two-pack costs $1.89), and that makes up for what the rest of it doesn't quite add up to in your head before you have your morning coffee.

What you find is the meal deal will cost you $5, without extras, which will save you roughly $2.50 compared to if you were to order each item each from the menu separately.

Hash browns in any form is worth appreciating, too. But some advice on the hash brown.

Make sure you get the hashbrown patty that's straight out of the fryer, so it'll be nice and crispy. And if you're lucky, maybe it won't even be soggy after 5 minutes.

There aren't many places you can get breakfast for $5

Whatever way you look at it, it is an incredible price in 2022, when there aren't many places you can get breakfast for under $5.

So if you're looking for a way to save a few extra bucks here and there while still getting some delicious fast food breakfast options? This is probably it.

Fans will be happy to see all their Taco Bell favourites all in one box.

The Breakfast Box is available now at participating Taco Bell locations throughout California. Like most Taco Bell offers, the $5 Bell Breakfast boxes will only be available for a limited time.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.