The Dog Bakery In Long Beach for Paw-fect Pup Treats

With National Dog Day on the horizon, it's good to know Long Beach has plenty of choices to pamper your pooch.

(Long Beach, CA) - Long Beach is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the United States.

With nearly a dozen dedicated dog parks, a dog beach, and a high concentration of pooch-welcoming restaurant patios, Long Beach is a fun place with your furry friend. But you always need treats on hand.

"Pierre" at Dog's Bakery Long Beach / image: Dog's Bakery

When you think about where to get your pet some treats, a bakery might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But The Dog Bakery on Second Street is the perfect place to pamper your pup.

Dog's Bakery / Instagram

It is a colorful shop that sells all natural “dog tested, puppy approved” baked treats designed to look like doughnuts and cupcakes for people,

Every dog has his day.

The traditional baker’s display case houses bone-shaped birthday cakes, “Woof Cream Pie,” a grain-free “Barking Brownie” and other doggy delectables that will give your furry friend something to wag its tail about!

The Dog Bakery also has a room that can be reserved for canine birthday parties with all your dog's friends.

The 'ultimutt' treato board for dogs

Yodi at Dog's Bakery Long Beach Image: Dog's Bakery website

Apart from fresh baked treats in the bakery, and birthday cakes, one of the latest promotions is a charcuterie board just for dog's called, you guessed it, a Barkuterie Board.

"This summery board is artfully arranged with proteins, savories and sweets to please your dog’s palette. An abundant spread of meats, cheese, dried fruits, veggies, tea sandwiches & crackers will keep your good dog grazing for days!" - Dog Bakery website

Tashi at Dog's Bakery Long Beach Image: Dog's Bakery website

Final thoughts

It's National Dog Day! Image: Dog's Bakery Long Beach

The Dog Bakery was founded with the mission to make the most delicious and healthy dog food treats possible. Since then, the brand has been baking up all-natural, fresh-baked goods that are healthy and delicious for pups in Long Beach.

Baking for over a decade, The Dog Bakery has perfected their recipes to ensure each treat is packed with protein and vitamins to keep your pup happy and healthy.

Every dog is a good dog, especially on National Dog Day.

The Dog Bakery Long Beach

4818 E 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803

Disclaimer: iLet's Eat LA is not affiliated with the business featured in this story. This article is only for educational and informational purposes only.