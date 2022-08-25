Los Angeles, CA

7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste Buds

Los Angeles is a breakfast burrito town and there are plenty of great options to be found

(Los Angeles, CA) - Rise and shine: It's time to start your day off right with a breakfast burrito from one of the best places to get your morning meal in LA.

We know how easy it is to make excuses in the morning when you are busy.

But by following our lead and hitting up one of the places listed below, you will have no excuse for not eating something delicious before noon.

Let's get to it!

(Quotes are from recent fan reviews on Google. One even inspires a poem, they taste so good!)

1. Tacos Villa Corona

3185 Glendale Boulevard

“The best breakfast in town.”

True to its name, Tacos Villa Corona is all about tacos. The walk up window serves authentic Mexican fare in the form of breakfast burritos and tortas. Customize your meal with a variety of meats (go with chorizo) and toppings ranging from nopales to avocado. Be sure to douse everything in the spicy hot sauce; it will put hair on your chest!

2. Wake and Late

105 E 6th St in Santa Fe building DTLA

“Perfect breakfast burrito”

The food here is simple, hearty and flavorful. The steak burrito is your best bet; the medium rare sirloin, avocado, pickled jalapeños and creamy scrambled eggs are perfect companions to some tater tots. Don’t sleep on their house hot sauce either— it’s excellent with everything!

3. Lowkey Burrito

1158 Flower Street Long Beach

“This has been the best breakfast burrito I’ve had in SoCal.”

Lowkey Burritos is about to change your mind about burritos. Just like our name, the concept is low-key, with a weekly pop-up location in Torrance and Long Beach. They build burritos with thick cut bacon, with eggs that come from cage free chickens, and then add an extra layer on the outside: griddled cheese and jalapeño as the pièce de résistance.

4. Jose Chitquito

317 S Broadway A-6 in Grand Central Market Downtown LA

“The best breakfast burritos downtown, hands down”

This is video gives you a good idea of the breakfast burritos from this beloved place going since the 1990s.

5. HomeState

4624 Hollywood Blvd

“Oh breakfast burrito, how I love the breakfast burrito. So delicious and delightful are thee!”

Hungry for some authentic Tex Mex? Home State offers a wide array of tacos and other food to satisfy your cravings. Whether you’re craving a breakfast style taco or a classic beef or chicken, this place has it all. Pair any of these with their Tepache, it’s an excellent pairing after a night out.

6. Delia’s Restaurant

4501 York Blvd. Los Angeles

“Truly best breakfast burrito in America.”

Delia’s is a small restaurant that many students know serves up some of the best breakfast burritos in town. They are well priced, so don’t worry about spending much money here. You can add avocado and it doesn’t cost much extra. Delia’s is frequented by students at Oxy on weekends and during the week, especially morning hours (with a special discount for students). The staff is super friendly and you’ll feel like you’re at home there.

7. Macheen

“Breakfast burrito (braised beef) & breakfast tacos (sausage) - SUPER delish!!!!”

There’s nothing like a spicy breakfast burrito, but Macheen is taking things one step further with their eponymous charred and creamy creation. The meaty soft tortilla purse is packed with crispy tater tots, cotija cheese, and scrambled eggs (you can opt for pork belly or longanisa). When you bite into it, the tasty mix of rich braised beef and spicy broth leaks out onto your fingers as you attempt to eat it all—it’s truly a messy affair.

Your thoughts

Have a suggestion we missed? Leave us a comment below.

