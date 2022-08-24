This is the Best Donut in California

Locals love this mom-and-pop donut shop so much that Yelp found it had the best donut in California.

What is the best donut in California? Let's find out / image: Adobe

You know the scene: you're driving down the highway, and you see a sign for a donut shop. You're hungry—but not just any kind of hungry. You want something special. Something that will make your day better, or at least make you feel like you've made the right decision when it comes to breakfast.

When we saw that Eat This, Not That! and the local restaurant review site Yelp had partnered to create a list of the best donuts in each state, we were excited to see which one was named the best in California.

To create the list, the review site took a look at the various categories of donuts and selected the best establishments in each state. In this case, the "best" is determined by the star ratings and the number of reviews. They then went through the reviews to find the best donuts in each area.

Pecan Sticky Bun at BJ Cinnamon in Folsom

Pecan Sticky Bun at BJ Cinnamon / yelp

Folsom is a small city with a big reputation.

Known for its history and culture, the city in Sacramento County, California is more commonly known for Folsom State Prison, and the song “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash, as well as for Folsom Lake.

But it's also known for its family-owned businesses and local flavor.

BJ Cinnamon / yelp

BJ Cinnamon Donuts is one of those beloved local spots. The mom-and-pop shop has been around for years, and it's something of an institution in town. Locals love this donut shop so much that Yelp claimed them the best donut shop in California.

What makes BJ Cinnamon so special? Yelp reviewers say it's "the dough," which they describe as "magical."

OMG everything I've tried here is so good. Their sticky buns have the perfect combination of doughy pastry swirled with an almost carmelly sticky sauce and pecans. Their donuts are light and fluffy with just the right amount of sweetness and texture. The staff is always happy and friendly. And I love the free roadies they give out. In my car they never make it home! - Jill X, yelp

Menu items like pecan sticky buns and maple bars have lines stretching out the door for its doughnuts. (And the cinnamon rolls are also excellent, by all accounts!)

BJ Cinnamon - Best Donut in California / image: yelp

One of the reviewers of this donut shop said that the dough was “majestic” and that it was “possibly magical.” The menu features various items such as cinnamon rolls and glazed apple fritters.

In 2018, BJ Cinnamon was named one of the best donuts in the country by Money.com.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.