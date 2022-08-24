World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't Wait

This new 100% robot restaurant can't be rude to its customers. It's literally impossible.

(Los Angeles, CA) - A restaurant in Silicon Valley, California will open next week and unlike any others, it will be 100% run by robots.

That’s right—the place is called Mezli and is opening this week in SanMateo, California and it’s believed to be the first fully autonomous restaurant in the world.

From robotic chip fryers to self-serve kiosks, we’ve seen robotic technology start to enter restaurant chains over the past few years. But this week, California will get a new kind of restaurant: one that doesn’t require any human intervention at all.

This California Restaurant Will Automatically Serve You Health Bowls

The restaurant’s public debut follows a years-long build out at KitchenTown, a co-working space for entrepreneurs and startups.

Restaurant Technology News reports the company announced it will be the first establishment in the world to serve a full hot meal to customers without any human intervention. The post continue:

According to the company, it will be the first-ever restaurant to serve a full hot menu to customers without requiring any human intervention. The automated approach will reportedly allow Mezli to offer its menu of Mediterranean grain bowls, sides, and drinks at a significantly lower price point than similar fast-casual restaurants – its grain bowls start at $6.99 – providing a healthy, convenient and affordable dining option for neighborhood residents and workers.

Founder of KitchenTown and CEO, Rusty Schwartz, explained to Restaurant Technology News that helping to launch and develop the company's product is exactly what he wanted to do when he started building the campus in 2014.

Schwartz said in a press statement to Restaurant Technology News:

“I know that driving positive change in our food system has to happen from the ground up; from emerging innovators who are sustainability-minded, tech-savvy, eager to collaborate and hungry to scale”

Previous automated food concepts have been able to achieve partial automation of certain tasks, such as the preparation of hot meals.

However, they have not been able to fully automate the other aspects of the process, such as the ordering of cold salads and made-to-order noodle bowls.

This restaurant is believed to be the first establishment in the world that will be able to serve a fully autonomous hot meal to its customers.

One of the advantages of running a 100% robot restaurant is that it can lower the costs of running a business

Alex Kolchinski, CEO and founder of Mezli told Restaurant Hospitality:

"I think there’s a big need for this right now, especially with this labor shortage” Kolchinski said. “[…] As far as I know, we are the first restaurant to be fully autonomous and to serve up a menu without human intervention. I do think that once the industry realizes how well this model works, that other people will follow in our footsteps.”

According to Kolchinski, currently, a buildout of a single location of Mezli costs about half of what it would take to build a typical restaurant.

While the company's investment costs are significantly lower than those of its competitors, in which he cites Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Although the company currently has only one location, Kolchowski noted that they are planning on eventually opening multiple locations across the country.

It’s no secret that automation is revolutionizing the restaurant industry.

The industry has been plagued by the same problems for years: unmotivated employees, staff shortages - and yet, robots still can't do anything comparable to a human smile.

A robot doesn't know how to smile at the customers or cook their food. It doesn't know how to work hard in a team or interact with complex humans face-to-face.

Is this a sign of the near future where robots will take over the restaurant industry -or is it simply a sophisticated version of an old-school vending machine?

