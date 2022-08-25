3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of Meat

Where to get a perfect steak when in Los Angeles

Where to go for the best steak in Los Angeles Roméo A./ Unsplash

(Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for the best place to get your hands on some prime cuts, look no further than these three steak restaurants in Los Angeles.

But these places are not only about the meat, if that is possible: it’s also about the whole package of a memorable night out. It’s the meat plus the menu, atmosphere and history.

It all comes down to their connections with their butcher—the restaurant's relationships allow them to select only the highest-quality meat for their customers. And besides high-quality meat, great steak restaurant also use USDA prime cuts.

A good steak place will offer fair prices for their food and services. And they won't charge you more than what you should be paying at any given time.

Let's get to it.

Taylor’s Prime Steak House

3361 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Taylor's Steakhouse Los Angeles / yelp

Taylors has been a staple in Los Angeles for over 60 years, and they offer the finest quality of Angus beef and seafood dishes. Their nightly specials are also very reasonable.

The menu at Taylor’s offers classic American dishes with nightly specials at astoundingly affordable prices. Thursday’s special of braised short ribs with twice-baked potatoes and Caesar salad is under 30$. Their broiled steak selection features a USDA prime New York strip with crispy onions that is delicious, and their Texas-style chili uses filet mignon steak.

Since 1953 Taylor's LA / yelp

Carlitos Gardel Argentine Restaurant

7963 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Carlito's Los Angeles / yelp

Argentinian food is world-famous for its parrilladas, or grilled meat, pork, and chicken that features some of the best quality beef in the western hemisphere.

Their menu features plenty of other classic Argentine favorites like beef and spinach empanadas and house-made pasta. I recommend trying the USDA prime ribeye with chimichurri glaze, but if you want to sample a real Argentinian mixed grill, I recommend getting the Parrillada Argentina for two with skirt steak, short rib, veal sweetbreads, blood sausage, and chorizo.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

246 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, CA 90210

Maestro's LA / yelp

Mastro’s Steakhouse strives to create the most high-end classic steakhouse experience from excellent service to a strict coat and tie dress code. The over-the-top oil painting lined walls and private dining coves make Mastro’s Steakhouse the epitome of the unapologetic bourgeoisie with a menu that spares no expense. If you want a red-carpet-worthy meal, then put on your nicest tux and ball gown and head to Mastro’s for dinner.

They offer the finest Wagyu cuts of beef along with amazing seafood main courses and appetizer options including sushi, sashimi, and seafood cocktails.

Final thoughts

These are three popular and unique establishments in LA that serve the best quality of beef. The menu, atmosphere, and history of these restaurants are all featured here. The best cuts of beef are served with a variety of different dressings, sauces, and combinations.

