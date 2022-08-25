Krispy Kreme Is Launching Limited Edition Doughnuts For Dogs in California, And The Photos Are Paw-some

Doggone Good News: Krispy Kreme's Got a New Treat for Your Pup for National Dog Day in California

(Los Angeles, CA) - Krispy Kreme wants you to celebrate National Dog Day in California by throwing one (or two) of these tasty treats to your dogs.

If you've ever had a dog, you probably know that they have a pretty good sense of smell. And that we can train them do some pretty neat stuff based on those skills. Like sniffing out explosives.

Well, the next generation of canine companions will have the opportunity to follow their nose to a new and tasty treat: Krispy Kreme's new limited-edition dog doughnuts.

And if you love dogs, the photos on their Instagram are paw-some.

Krispy Kreme announced they are releasing a new product just for dogs: Doggie Doughnuts!

These baked dog biscuits come in a limited-edition six-count box, and are inspired by Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors.

They're made with all-natural ingredients, so you can feel good about giving them to your pup.

And if you don't have treats for your dog, they'll still be able to celebrate in style—Krispy Kreme has a limited edition red bandana to go with them.

They announced it on social media on Sunday, but followers were keen to comment on what they thought of the new treat.

“Why do they look appetizing? ” one user wrote. "Why do I wanna eat them?"

“I have a feeling my doggie is going to be excited about something!,” another said.

But while some people were thrilled by the news, others questioned whether there was any point in making such a treat at all: "What are the ingredients??” one person asked.

Are they safe for my dog to eat?

Krispy Kreme explains more about the ingredients in the Doggy Doughnuts on their website:

These products have been specifically designed for Dogs of all sizes and ages by professional pet treat Artisans whom all have a love for dogs.These products ARE NOT a replacement for Dog Food and they ARE NOT a doughnut designed for humans. Those older dogs with fragile teeth may find them difficult to chew, however, they will get softer the longer they chew or suck on them and are totally safe for your pet to consume.

They are not suitable for people with peanut allergies.

Although not confirmed, one comment on Instagram offered this advice, “They are healthier than the ones for humans, I heard some people are eating this as a healthier choice!”

Available on National Dog Day, Friday August 26th, and the weekend, in selected stores across California.

The new dog treats will be available in six flavors: Original Glazed, Chocolate Cookie, Chocolate Sprinkles, Chocolate Iced, Strawberry Sprinkles and Chocolate Cheesecake.

They do not contain chocolate but made with carob (chocolate is not safe for dogs; dogs should never consume chocolate).

Krispy Kreme announced it's a limited time offer only.

It's ruff!

