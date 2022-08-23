How Many Years Of Life Would Californians Give Up To Eat Fast Food, New Survey Shows

This Survey Asked Californians: How Many Years of Your Life You'd Give Up To Keep Eating Fast Food

(Los Angeles, CA) - The rest of the nation may believe California is health-obsessed, but a new study shows this is not the case for the majority of Californians who love fast food.

In fact, Californians said they would sacrifice 5 more years of their lives to fast food, according to a new national survey.

That's the conclusion of a survey conducted by DrugGenius.com, which asked 3,222 people about their eating habits, including how many years of their life they would give up to continue eating fast food.

California residents responded with 1 year more than the national average

They found that four years is the national average for how many years of your life you would give up if it meant you could continue eating fast food.

In California that number was five years; meaning, Californians are willing to give up five years of their lives if it means they can keep on eating their favorite fast foods.

California's love affair with fast food is no secretCalifornia's love affair with fast food is no secret—we've all heard the stories about celebrities who eat nothing but burgers and fries for days on end, or the fact that some restaurants in Los Angeles have been known to sell millions of burgers every month.

California is also home to the nation's most successful fast food brands, if not the world.

But what's surprising is that even when Californians are presented with evidence of the health risks associated with this kind of diet, they still choose fast food over healthier options like salads or grilled chicken sandwiches.

1 in 5 believe a burrito has the greatest health benefits

51% of Californians admit that they ignore frequent studies that warn of the health risks of eating too much fast-food.

The average Californian would rather give up alcohol than fast food. The survey also revealed that 60% would rather give up alcohol than fast food.

The last time most people did any type of aerobic exercise was 3 months ago—and that's if they did any at all.

Final thoughts

If you were given the opportunity to go back in time, you would give up five years of your life for a hamburger? An interesting question, but that actually happens. At least, according to this study.

Californians are more willing to give up 5 years of their lives for fast food than anyone else in the country.

What do you think about this?

