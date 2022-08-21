Los Angeles, CA

Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles

Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that.

Image: @jollyoyster / instagram

Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.

The Jolly Oyster is a seafood place that does it right.

Located about one hour drive from Los Angeles just off San Buenaventura State Beach Park in Ventura, it's a place where you can go to enjoy the beach, with a great view of the ocean, and shuck your own oysters or try one of their unique prepared dishes out of their kitchen.

Let's dive in.

Jolly Oyster Los Angeles Smorgasbord / Image: Instagram @jollyoyster

You can wash all this down with some great local craft beers on tap and natural, specially paired wines from small producers with a story to tell.

Image: instagram @jollyoyster

The Jolly Oyster is a great destination for a weekend getaway from LA or just a quick bite on the way.

A customer, Marie H. commented on Tripadvisor and sums it up well:

A food truck with fresh oysters and ceviche? Absolutely! Grab a bottle of wine and head to San Buenaventura State Beach Park, enjoy the park, the food and the wonderful service then take a walk on the gorgeous beach! We had the panko fried oysters and the scallop ceviche, both were fresh and delicious!

Don't let the beach shack itself intimidate you—it's just a little shack on the beach with delicious fish and oysters (both fried and grilled!) served up by some of the friendliest folks who really know their seafood over the past 20 years.

Jolly Oyster shack in Ventura Only one hour drive from Los AngelesImage: Instagram: @jollyoyster

Once you sit down by the beach, you won't believe it's only one hour drive from Los Angeles.

The good news is you can find a Jolly Oyster truck at Smorgasburg markets in Los Angeles, Culver City, and a shuck shack by the beach in Ventura.

(At the Smorgasbord truck in Los Angeles you can get a dozen or half dozen oysters. They have different types of oysters including Kumamotos and Laguna Bay Selects. There's also Bay Scallop ceviche plates.)

Jolly Oyster locations: Smorgasbord Los Angeles, Culver City and Ventura.

Have a suggestion we missed? Leave us a comment below.

