This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022

Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful.

image: Justin Chung / Vespertine

(Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.

The Richest website revealed the most expensive restaurant in Los Angeles for 2022 to date?

Restaurant Vespertine in Culver City.

The restaurant's 20+ course meal consists of an art-installation style tasting menu served over 4+ hours starting at $250 per person (without drinks) and is available for private dining requests at this time.

Compare that to other Michelin award-winning restaurants around the world, it shares the same high Michelin price tag.

Most Expensive Restaurant 2022 - Vespertine / T.Tseng CC BY 2.0

The view from the building, designed by Eric Owen Moss, is as captivating as the surrounding structure itself.

The building is an undulating mass of metal, which glows during sunset, and is affectionately known as "The Waffle".

Michelin-starred restaurants are all about the experience - and Vespertine features unconventional plating and food preparation at the hands of Executive Chef Jordan Khan.

The Michelin Guide explains the restaurant's concept:

Dining at Vespertine is trippy, unsettling and out of the ordinary. Here, Chef Jordan Kahn executes his singular vision by preparing a cuisine that takes diners on a sensory, albeit futuristic, journey. If that doesn't conjure up a host of dramatic images, its monastic soundtrack will certainly do the trick. The result is a unique experience, which commences on the open-air rooftop where guests are presented with a welcome cocktail and canapés, before being escorted downstairs to the somewhat severe dining room.

The Food:

Vespertine restaurant Los Angeles / image: Justin Chung

The world's most authoritative restaurant guide gave Vespertine two Michelin stars: "Excellent cooking, worth a detour!" They explain how the dinner unfolds:

Following suit, highly professional servers deliver this specific narrative. The chef has not forgotten his background at The French Laundry or Alinea, and uses it to build something wholly unexpected. Fans wait with bated breath for a highly conceptual meal that can last for hours and may not be for everyone. But these stunning plates are unforgettable, like Hokkaido sea scallop with yuzu broth or grilled golden eye snapper with crispy skin, preserved bougainvillea and a tart strawberry sauce.

One of the customers who made a reservation said on Tripadvisor that the food was exceptional and it felt more like "performance art." One diner reviewed her experience of the dinner on Tripadvisor:

"more at home on the Starship Enterprise than say, in Culver City."

Overall:

According to the food critic Jonathan Gold, who ranked the restaurant as one of the best in Los Angeles, the restaurant's chef has a noteworthy resume.

Khan worked at some of the most prominent establishments in the country, such as Thomas Keller's Per Se and Alinea.

Working at Per Se at only 17 years old, he was the youngest ever to earn a Michelin star.

According to previous diners, booking a table at Vespertine is not just a dinner reservation—it's an experience in itself. You can't just walk up and ask for a table; you have to book online months in advance and pay an upfront cost of $250 per person.

The current website update notes the restaurant is closed for public reservations at the moment, but is accepting private events.

Vespertine reverted to home delivery in 2020 image: Instagram @sendfoodz

Vespertine

3599 Hayden Ave., Culver City, 90232, USA

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.