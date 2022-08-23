Long Beach, CA

A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog Friendly

The Long Beach area is home to a variety of restaurants that are friendly to canines and those who love them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnWN2_0hOamhrf00
Order the Pup Bowl at Lazy Dog / image: Instagram: @lazydogrestaurants

(Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for a dog friendly place for brunch in Long Beach?

If you love brunch and you can’t imagine a weekend without it, we scoured Long Beach to find where the locals love to brunch and snuggle up with their furry friends.

If you're looking for a dog-friendly restaurant with cozy surroundings and a menu that's anything but ordinary, Lazy Dog Cafe is a very dog-friendly place.

This dog-themed eatery offers an eclectic menu of hearty American eats—and even better, they have a special dog menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047Ch8_0hOamhrf00
Lazy Dog Long Beach / yelp

The dog menu includes specially-made treats for your pup. Choose between a grilled hamburger patty or grilled chicken breast served with brown rice - and they'll keep filling up the water bowl.

They'll even provide a doggy bag for you to take home if your pup can't eat it all. They are healthy portions for even large dogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDhHI_0hOamhrf00
Lazy Dog Long Beach / yelp

This dog-themed eatery offers an eclectic menu of hearty American eats.

There's nothing like digging into a brunch of cheesy eggs and avocado or french toast (which is made-to-order with caramelized bananas, homemade caramel sauce and topped with walnuts) while your pooch is at your feet enjoying their own menu.

One person said on yelp:

My son and I came for lunch with our dogs. They are allowed on the patio and there are rules and a menu for dogs. They had an order of hamburger with rice and vegetables and split it. I had a blackened chicken bowl. The presentation was lovely, but the first thing I did was mix everything together. Then I remembered the photo. Sorry I couldn't wait to start eating. Service was great.

Another said:

I had a wonderful waitress who kept bringing us refills on our drinks without even being asked. We came with two dogs and they brought water right away and split a doggy meal for them. The food was served hot and tasty and we had a nice time. Food isn't expensive either.

You can take your pooch along on a nice day and make a day afterwards with a walk along dog-friendly Rosie’s Dog Beach.

And don't worry: if you're not into dogs or just want to get out of the sun for a bit, there are plenty of delicious options on their human menu as well.

278 Los Cerritos Ctr Cerritos, CA 90703

Have a suggestion for a dog friendly brunch in Long Beach? Leave us a comment below.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

