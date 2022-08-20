Jack In The Box Giving Away Egg Rolls In Response To California Potato Shortage

Jack and the Box free egg roll promotion is set to begin immediately at all their California locations, in response to the recent US potato shortage.

(Los Angeles, CA) - Jack in the Box, a California fast food chain, is offering their customers a free egg roll with every in-app purchase this weekend from August 19 to 21, 2022.

The company noted that this promotion is in response to the growing potato shortage.

In recent months, the price of potatoes has skyrocketed due to a variety of factors including increased demand, weather conditions and limited crop yields.

This has caused many restaurants to eliminate or reduce their potato offerings on their menus. Jack in the Box is hoping to capitalize on this shortage by encouraging customers to try one of their other menu items while they're getting an Egg Roll for free.

Morgan Higgins, senior manager of social media & PR at Jack in the Box, told TheStreet in an email:

"We're celebrating National Potato Day differently this year due to the shortage of the beloved root vegetable [...] We welcome the opportunity for potato lovers to give fries a break and celebrate with the deliciousness of our egg rolls."

What is the potato shortage in California?

Due to the extreme weather and rising temperatures that affected various regions in California and elsewhere in the country, the supply of potatoes has decreased by around 35%.

Besides being overshadowed by other food items, such as fries, the humble potato has also gone through the same inflation that affects other common food items.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a pound of potatoes costs around 8.6% more than it did in 2021.

Although there are no figures for Jack in the Box, according to an NBC News report, McDonald's uses over 3.4 billion pounds of potatoes grown in the U.S. every year, and they're the biggest buyer of such potatoes in the world.

Free egg roll with every in-app purchase at Jack in the Box from August 19 to 21, 2022.

