Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the Country

LA's Gift to Fast Food Chains is More Than Just In-N-Out. Here Are 3 Great LA Restaurant Chains That You Can't Get Anywhere Else

(Los Angeles, CA) - The East Coast burger lover may want In-N-Out to expand to their own city, but what about all the other great local restaurant chains in Greater Los Angeles?

All of these restaurants are unique in their own way, and they are all home grown and based in LA; the only connection they share is that they can't be found anywhere else.

1. King Taco

King Taco Los Angeles / Instagram @kingtaco_official

King Taco has been serving up Mexican food in Los Angeles since 1974 and have recently expanded to Long Beach and the Inland Empire. Raul Martínez has been credited with being the city’s first taquero. The restaurant chain started life as an ice cream truck, and it quickly expanded to 22 locations.

Its signature dishes include burritos and tacos, which are made with fresh, local ingredients and cooked on a rotating spit. All of this good food is served with their amazing salsa verde, which is so good and tasty it can be enjoyed alone as a post-dinner shot.

2. Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles

Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles Los Angeles / Instagram @roscoesofficial

If you’re going to Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles, this is what you need to order: the chicken and waffles. The chicken is served up in a cast-iron skillet, with bright lemon-yellow batter covering the wings. It’s crispy on the outside and moist on the inside, and it comes with deliciously warm syrup for pouring over the crispiness.

Once you try this pairing, it will be hard to eat fried chicken without waffles again. There have been many imitators- even trying to use the same name. The original restaurant still exists in Hollywood.

3. Zankou Chicken

Instagram/ @ZankouChicken

Zankou Chicken is one of the most famous and well-known restaurants in Los Angeles. The family-owned business has been serving up Middle Eastern food for over 50 years, and it was brought to Los Angeles by Mardiros Iskenderian, after the family immigrated from Beirut in Lebanon to LA in 1983 and moved the restaurant to Little Armenia.

Zankou's signature dishes include chicken tarna, chicken shawarma, and chicken kebabs. They have other popular items such as falafel and shish kabob skewers.

Final words

There are so many great restaurants to try out here, it's often hard to keep track.

If you're visiting the Greater Los Angeles area, whether for a couple days or a lifetime, take the time to check out some of these amazing small restaurant chains that you'll be able to find nowhere else in the country.

