The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to Yelp

The Los Angeles All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets That Deliver The Best Bang For Your Buck

3 Best Sushi Buffets AYCE Adobe

(Los Angeles, CA) - With all the options available in this city it’s hard to say no to an All You Can Eat sushi buffet.

But how can you be sure you’re getting a quality meal?

Los Angeles is full of all-you-can-eat Sushi buffets. Three in particular are not only worth the money but actually offer a high value for the money spent, according to the very latest reviews on yelp.

Let's get to it.

#1 Sushi Ippo

3800 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010

Sushi Ippo / image: yelp

Heads up, sushi fans. Sushi Ippo has a great All-You-Can-Eat deal. The quality of fish was quality and they have a rolling variety of different types of rolls available. They have parking, which is amazing in Koreatown. It is under $40 during the week - more expensive at $45 on the weekend - and with a 90 minute limit. Then again, that is a lot of premium sushi in one sitting.

The fish to rice ratio for nigiri sushi is around 80/20, which is unheard of! Generous portion of fish and very little rice, can’t really ask for more than that. - Khoa N, yelp

#2 All You Can Eat Sushi & BBQ

3914 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010

All You Can Eat Sushi & BBQ / image: yelp

The fish was all fresh, sushi was well made, and grill changes were quick which is what you want at all you can eat restaurants. For the BBQ, they had brisket, bulgogi, beef belly, pork belly, barbecued pork and plenty of boneless short ribs that would keep you happy for days.

“The name of the restaurant is self explanatory but the price is unmatched! $23.95 plus 14% gratuity included automatically comes out to $30 which is now the new low for all you can eat kbbq. On top of that they even have sushi (fresh, baked, hand, and tempera rolls and nigiri (no sashimi)) so you don’t have to pick between the two and enjoy both at one place!!!” - Quoc H., yelp

#3 Sushi Hon

3929 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019

Sushi Hon / yelp

A modern-day sushi haven, this buffet offers customers traditional sushi along with some creative and flavorful dishes. The sashimi is fresh and packed with flavor. The nigiri sushi is colorful, tasty and best for picky Sushi eaters. A great sushi buffet in Los Angeles. The prices are reasonable and the food is always fresh and delicious. Sushi Hon is on the western-most edge of K-Town and street parking is limited, however, the effort is worth it once sat at the sushi bar.

Truthfully, the nigiri sushi stole the show for us. Excellent in presentation with knife work, quantity, and expertly seasoned rice. In fact, it was because the rice was so well done, never fell apart, and whatever rice wine or vinegar they used, it was a highlight. Whoever thought rice would rock like that? - Paul S, yelp

Final thoughts

When it comes down to it, getting the best AYCE Sushi buffet is a matter of knowing what to look for - fresh sushi and quick turnarounds.

If you've had some great sushi that you think deserves more attention, share them below!

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.