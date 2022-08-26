Los Angeles, CA

The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to Yelp

Let's Eat LA

The Los Angeles All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets That Deliver The Best Bang For Your Buck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FNt5_0hKHdJ7700
3 Best Sushi Buffets AYCE Adobe

(Los Angeles, CA) - With all the options available in this city it’s hard to say no to an All You Can Eat sushi buffet.

But how can you be sure you’re getting a quality meal?

Los Angeles is full of all-you-can-eat Sushi buffets. Three in particular are not only worth the money but actually offer a high value for the money spent, according to the very latest reviews on yelp.

Let's get to it.

#1 Sushi Ippo

3800 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUIf4_0hKHdJ7700
Sushi Ippo / image: yelp

Heads up, sushi fans. Sushi Ippo has a great All-You-Can-Eat deal. The quality of fish was quality and they have a rolling variety of different types of rolls available. They have parking, which is amazing in Koreatown. It is under $40 during the week - more expensive at $45 on the weekend - and with a 90 minute limit. Then again, that is a lot of premium sushi in one sitting.

The fish to rice ratio for nigiri sushi is around 80/20, which is unheard of! Generous portion of fish and very little rice, can’t really ask for more than that. - Khoa N, yelp

#2 All You Can Eat Sushi & BBQ

3914 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCNpb_0hKHdJ7700
All You Can Eat Sushi & BBQ / image: yelp

The fish was all fresh, sushi was well made, and grill changes were quick which is what you want at all you can eat restaurants. For the BBQ, they had brisket, bulgogi, beef belly, pork belly, barbecued pork and plenty of boneless short ribs that would keep you happy for days.

“The name of the restaurant is self explanatory but the price is unmatched! $23.95 plus 14% gratuity included automatically comes out to $30 which is now the new low for all you can eat kbbq. On top of that they even have sushi (fresh, baked, hand, and tempera rolls and nigiri (no sashimi)) so you don’t have to pick between the two and enjoy both at one place!!!” - Quoc H., yelp

#3 Sushi Hon

3929 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Rsaw_0hKHdJ7700
Sushi Hon / yelp

A modern-day sushi haven, this buffet offers customers traditional sushi along with some creative and flavorful dishes. The sashimi is fresh and packed with flavor. The nigiri sushi is colorful, tasty and best for picky Sushi eaters. A great sushi buffet in Los Angeles. The prices are reasonable and the food is always fresh and delicious. Sushi Hon is on the western-most edge of K-Town and street parking is limited, however, the effort is worth it once sat at the sushi bar.

Truthfully, the nigiri sushi stole the show for us. Excellent in presentation with knife work, quantity, and expertly seasoned rice. In fact, it was because the rice was so well done, never fell apart, and whatever rice wine or vinegar they used, it was a highlight. Whoever thought rice would rock like that? - Paul S, yelp

Final thoughts

When it comes down to it, getting the best AYCE Sushi buffet is a matter of knowing what to look for - fresh sushi and quick turnarounds.

If you've had some great sushi that you think deserves more attention, share them below!

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sushi# Restaurants# Los Angeles Food# Food# Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Food & drinks news. California state of mind. Heart Los Angeles. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
7245 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Los Angeles, CA

Snoop Dogg Is Attempting To Take Over the Breakfast Game With His Brand of Cereal Snoop Loopz

Breakfast cereal is yet another entry in Snoop Dogg's growing list of food partnerships. Snoop Dogg Is Launching a Breakfast CerealCredit: Bob Bekian - Flikr/ LELA modified. (Los Angeles, CA) - The famous West Coast rapper and Long Beach native, Snoop Dogg is teaming up with Master P. to release their own breakfast cereal.

Read full story
4 comments
Manhattan Beach, CA

These Are the Best Pancakes in California

It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.

Read full story
4 comments
Long Beach, CA

San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To Indulge

An epic seafood platter In Long Beach that's guaranteed to bring out your inner shipwreck. Seafood platter at San Pedro Fish Market Long BeachInstagram @sanpedrofish. (Los Angeles, CA) - Still looking for something to do this weekend? Why not indulge in some seafood goodness?

Read full story
14 comments
California State

The Mistake People Always Make When Buying Wine From Costco in California

I am a wine expert and find excellent Californian wines in Costco - and exclusive to Californian warehouses. Here's what I found. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to Costco wines, the Kirkland Signature Wines are some of the most popular with wine experts. Although not for wine snobs. But what do they know?

Read full story
15 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

This is the Best Cheesecake in California

Their diverse gourmet cheesecake offerings include over 60 flavors. Where can you buy the best cheesecake in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles County, Calif.) - You know what they say: "There's no such thing as a bad cheesecake."

Read full story
2 comments
California State

This TikTok Trick Can Save You $3 on a McFlurry at McDonald's in California

A McFlurry can be pricey - but this simple trick revealed on TikTok could save you money in McDonald's across California. (Los Angeles, Calif.) - A Mcflurry can be expensive, but a simple trick can help you save money.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Taco Bell Rolls Out $5 Breakfast Box in California

(Los Angeles, CA) - The breakfast wars are heating up, and California-based Taco Bell is ready to bring the heat. The fast food chain has just launched its new "$5 Bell Breakfast Box" now in California. The feature of the box is an all-new creation from Taco Bell, the Breakfast Crunchwrap.

Read full story
15 comments
Long Beach, CA

The Dog Bakery In Long Beach for Paw-fect Pup Treats

With National Dog Day on the horizon, it's good to know Long Beach has plenty of choices to pamper your pooch. (Long Beach, CA) - Long Beach is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the United States.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste Buds

Los Angeles is a breakfast burrito town and there are plenty of great options to be found. Breakfast Burrito Ideas in Los Angeles@dorydel/instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - Rise and shine: It's time to start your day off right with a breakfast burrito from one of the best places to get your morning meal in LA.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

This is the Best Donut in California

Locals love this mom-and-pop donut shop so much that Yelp found it had the best donut in California. What is the best donut in California? Let's find out / image: Adobe. You know the scene: you're driving down the highway, and you see a sign for a donut shop. You're hungry—but not just any kind of hungry. You want something special. Something that will make your day better, or at least make you feel like you've made the right decision when it comes to breakfast.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't Wait

This new 100% robot restaurant can't be rude to its customers. It's literally impossible. (Los Angeles, CA) - A restaurant in Silicon Valley, California will open next week and unlike any others, it will be 100% run by robots.

Read full story
65 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of Meat

Where to go for the best steak in Los AngelesRoméo A./ Unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for the best place to get your hands on some prime cuts, look no further than these three steak restaurants in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Most Famous Taco In California Today Is Not What You Think It Is

This is the latest star taco from Los Angeles—and if you love Mexican food, then you deserve to know about it. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you care about the best tacos, then get familiar with a dish that is making a big noise in Los Angeles for years.

Read full story
12 comments
California State

Krispy Kreme Is Launching Limited Edition Doughnuts For Dogs in California, And The Photos Are Paw-some

Doggone Good News: Krispy Kreme's Got a New Treat for Your Pup for National Dog Day in California. Doggie Doughnuts for National Dog Day Californiaimage: Krispy Kreme website. (Los Angeles, CA) - Krispy Kreme wants you to celebrate National Dog Day in California by throwing one (or two) of these tasty treats to your dogs.

Read full story
8 comments
Long Beach, CA

The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates

Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

How Many Years Of Life Would Californians Give Up To Eat Fast Food, New Survey Shows

This Survey Asked Californians: How Many Years of Your Life You'd Give Up To Keep Eating Fast Food. (Los Angeles, CA) - The rest of the nation may believe California is health-obsessed, but a new study shows this is not the case for the majority of Californians who love fast food.

Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles

Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022

Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.

Read full story
9 comments
Long Beach, CA

A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog Friendly

The Long Beach area is home to a variety of restaurants that are friendly to canines and those who love them. Order the Pup Bowl at Lazy Dog / image: Instagram: @lazydogrestaurants.

Read full story
California State

Jack In The Box Giving Away Egg Rolls In Response To California Potato Shortage

Jack and the Box free egg roll promotion is set to begin immediately at all their California locations, in response to the recent US potato shortage. Jack In The Box Offers Free Egg Roll With Any In-App Purchase / image: Adobe.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy