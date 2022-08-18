Smashburger Bringing Back Popular Crispy Chicken Sandwich to 16 Stores in California

This Popular Spicy Chicken Sandwich Returns to California

(Los Angeles, California) - Smashburger is bringing back its popular Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich for a second time.

The better burger chain will be offering the chicken sandwich for just $5 starting today and for a limited time through to September 30, 2022.

The limited-time sandwich was first introduced in April 2021. It quickly became a popular item and was brought back by popular demand.

This week, the restaurant posted a message on its social media channels that said it would be bringing back the chicken sandwich and fans are delighted.

The chicken sandwich gets its spicy zing from a combination of hot and crispy chicken breast, pickle and a spicy red pepper mayonnaise on a classic toasted bun.

The popular chicken sandwich was developed in 2021 as part of last year's "chicken sandwich wars."

Last year, the fast-food chain decided to "end the chicken sandwich wars" between fast food chains by launching the Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

Smashburger aimed to celebrate the restaurant industry's strength following a difficult year.

Through the campaign, the company was able to give away free chicken sandwiches to any fast-food chain employees from any fast-food chain if they order with their uniform.

Top 5 Most Popular Fast Food Chains in California

A study conducted by Top Data revealed that Smashburger was the fourth most popular with customers in California.

The study analyzed data from consumer tracking reports to identify the most popular fast food chains in the country.

The study revealed that Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out Burger were the most popular fast food chains in California this year.

Other fast food restaurants such as Smashburger and Chipotle Mexican Grill rounded out the top four fast food chains in the state.

Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is available for $5 at these 16 selected stores in California.

