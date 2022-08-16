Gwyneth Paltrow Is Opening New Pizza Concept in Santa Monica

The Next Goop? Gwyneth Paltrow Is Opening A Pizza Restaurant

image - Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Goop

(Los Angeles, CA) - Gwyneth Paltrow, the woman who has done everything from make a $200 smoothie to tell you that you need to be on a detox plan, is opening a gluten-free pizza joint in Santa Monica.

Paltrow is expanding her Goop Kitchen empire with the launch of Goop Superfina, a gluten-free pasta and pizza restaurant that will be available for pickup and delivery in Santa Monica on August 31.

The Hollywood celebrity and wellness guru has been on a mission to promote healthy eating in the past few years

Goop Superfina joins its brethren Goop Kitchen, known for its salads and bowls, and Goop Rotisserie, which offers rotisserie chicken and health-conscious side dishes.

Like the Goop Kitchen concepts that came before it, Superfina is headed up on the culinary side by Kim Floresca (Per Se and the Restaurant at Meadowood).

Gwyneth Paltrow2011 / Image: David Torcivia CC BY-SA 2.0

Products that contain no processed sugars, processed foods, gluten, dairy, peanuts, or preservatives are flagged on the menu as GCC - “Goop Certified Clean”.

aSome of the signature square pizzas on the menu include the Pepperoni Potts, which is made with Zoe’s pepperoni, basil, pomodoro sauce, fior di latte, and fontina cheese.

Then there's the Kale-ifornia Love, described on the website:

Pan-seared salmon with GCC chimichurri sauce, Koda Farms organic brown rice, summer tomatoes and green beans, grilled red onions and charred cabbage, wilted spinach and arugula blend, crispy shallots topped with superseed crunchies (sesame seeds, poppy seeds, almond flour, everything seasoning) and a side of salsa verde.

There are also pizza options for kids, such as the Cheese & Thank You ("A clean, simple cheese pizza for kids (and kids at heart)" and the penne with GP's Turkey Bolognese.

Image: Goop Kitchen Facebook

Although the restaurant’s menu is gluten-free, it’s not considered celiac-friendly. Those with a celiac condition should take note.

Goop Superfina is available for delivery or pickup in Studio City and launching in Santa Monica on August 31.

