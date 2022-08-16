There's a Potato Shortage in California and It's Causing Prices to Surge

Brace yourselves because French fries prices could be about to increase

Image: @pandajoyce / unsplash

(Los Angeles, CA) - Fresh potato prices are skyrocketing, and growers in California are taking drastic measures to avoid a potato supply gap.

Last week, Markon Cooperative issued an alert to its members saying that the last few sheds with supplies of potato will be emptied out by early next week.

The shortage is due to a number of factors, including the drought in California, and that it’s been unusually cold in some areas of the country this year as well as an increase in demand from export countries.

Potato Growers Raise Prices, Tighten Shipments

Markon Cooperative said in an alert last week:

“The next few weeks will be the most challenging for ordering potatoes on record. Historic pricing levels will be met daily.”

Some regions in the United States are harvesting and shipping new crop, but it will be light volumes for the foreseeable future, according to a post by the fresh produce industry.

The Markon Cooperative continues:

“Expect elevated markets and supply struggles to persist into September,”

Is there a potato shortage in California?

Image: karyna_panchenko / unsplash

It's hard to imagine a world where the potato is in short supply, but that's exactly what could happen after California's potato production plummeted 29% in the past two years.

Factors like water shortages in California's Klamath Basin have led to a decrease in potato acreage, while drought conditions have also taken their toll on the agricultural industry.

As drought worsened this summer, authorities cut off water to irrigation systems to sustain lake water levels for several species of endangered fish.

The total potato crop in United States was 7% lower than the average production over five years, along with other significant price pressures this year.

Why else are potato prices rising?

The rising prices for fuel, fertilizers, and repairs have caused growers to increase their wages, as well as their employees to retain staff.

Also, rising interest rates are expected to contribute to the overall costs.

The potato industry needs to make a major pricing shift in order to maintain its profitability in the upcoming crop.

However, if the shippers are unable to raise the prices of their products due to rising production costs and general food inflation, explains Potato Country, growers might end up with far less than breakeven prices.

image: Jan Antonin Kolar Unsplash

Final thoughts

Although inflation is stabilising this month, 2022 saw the largest increase in food prices since 1981, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Potatoes are a staple in the American diet, and consumers have become accustomed to the relatively affordable price of this item.

Hot chip prices are about to increase, and fast food restaurants could feel the burn.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.