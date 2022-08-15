These are the Best Chicken Wings in California

What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised.

(Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?

Although Southern Fried Chicken is still one of the most popular styles, there's also a variety of international styles that you may not have tried yet.

Southern Fried Chicken is, as its name suggests, fried in a Southern-style batter and can be found anywhere from small towns to major cities all over America. The batter is usually made with flour or cornmeal and spices like salt, pepper, paprika or cayenne pepper.

On the east coast, you'll find many restaurants specializing in Buffalo wings—a style that originated in Buffalo, where they were originally created by Teressa Bellissimo at her restaurant The Anchor Bar back in 1964. Buffalo wings are traditionally deep fried with hot sauce and served with blue cheese dressing on the side for dipping as well as celery sticks for scooping up any remaining sauce from your plate after eating your wings.

On the west coast, fusion restaurants often serve Korean-style wings where they're fried until crispy then tossed with soy sauce and sesame seeds.

In fact, California has such a diverse food scene that it's hard to define what the best chicken wings really are. There are so many different styles—from Thai to Chinese—that it would be impossible to say which kind is truly "best."

From deep-frying to grilling, from marinating to dry-rubbing, from cayenne pepper to harissa—the results are a mixed bag of deliciousness.

Eat This, Not That looked to find California's best wings, as determined by reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike.

The survey came in: And the winner for best chicken wings in California is in Los Angeles County.

Bone Kettle, Pasadena

Proving that chicken wings aren't just a sports bar staple are the Bone Kettle wings that are on the small plate menu alongside steak tartare and oxtail dumplings. Brined in citrus before they're fried, the chicken wings are served with charred lime and Thai chili at this Southeast Asian restaurant. - Eat This, Not That

Bone Kettle Restaurant is in Old Town Pasadena's historic Superior Building. Chef Erwin Tjahyadi's travels to Southeast Asia inspired him to create a sophisticated yet casual fusion Asian food restaurant.

Try the chicken wings - unexpected brilliance - stunningly crisp, hints of sweetness, spice, and beautifully accented with burnt lime)” - Kenna B., yelp

The dishes at Bone Kettle are inspired by cuisines from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

“My favorite dishes here are the crispy wings, the oxtail, the soup noodle with beef, and one of their unique drinks. The crispy wings and oxtail are great starters and they add lemon juice to really bring out the tang and zest of the dish. “ - Mary J., yelp

Final thoughts

This may or may not surprise anyone, but nonetheless it's a great title to have earned.

There are so many varieties of chicken wings in California, that it's a hard choice to make. So we'll leave it up to you. Tell us your favorite and let everyone know which style is the best.

Address: Bone Kettle, 67 N Raymond Ave Pasadena, California 91103 Tel (626) 314-5185

