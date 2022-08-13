This Long Beach Store Is A Candy Shop Of The World's Most Wacky Snacks and Drinks

Snack nation: This Long Beach's exotic food and drinks store is a dream come true for snack lovers

image: evanpaviebay

(Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for something truly unique to bite into? Read on to find out where you can find some of the most interesting snacks and drinks in Los Angeles County.

It's normal to seek out the same food, the same bar for drinks, you know the drill.

Why not try something completely different? You know there has got to be a place around here selling jerky from all over the world or Korean soda, Japanese lime hot Cheetos or peach-flavored Oreos.

Exotics Only is an exotic delicacy store located in Long Beach. It's the perfect place to go if you're looking for snacks, drinks and candies from different parts of the globe. And more!

It has everything from Pokemon sodas to to limited-edition cereals to chocolate bars with different kinds of nuts inside—and every single one of them tastes like pure heaven.

exoticonlyla / instagram

The staff are friendly and knowledgeable about every product they sell, and they can explain exactly why you'd want to try it before you even think about it.

Plus, they're always willing to talk about their favorite flavors. You can end up having a long discussion about what your favorite snacks are (and which ones you should try next).

Australian M&Ms / exoticonlyla via instagram

The most impressive thing about this place is how diverse it is—not often do you so many different kinds of chips and soda in the one place.

exoticsonlyla / instagram

It is cool to see the different flavors of things and the packaging with different languages.

Although, don't be shocked to pay $10+ on a bag of chips and soda, some of them have come a long way and are not available anywhere else in California.

The place is a treasure trove of wild flavors; so much that nothing short of an expedition through this wonderful store could do it justice.

exoticsonlyla/ instagram

Details: Exotics Only LA - 8330 Long Beach Blvd #110, South Gate, Los Angeles County CA

Your thoughts

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family if you would like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.