Costco Bakery Returning Fan-Favorite Fall Muffin Early This Year

(Los Angeles, CA) - All right, Costco. We see you. You're trying to get ahead of the game by bringing back the fall muffins a little early. But guess what? We're not mad about it!

The Pumpkin Streusel Muffins have recently been spotted at Costco, according to the instagrammer @Costcohotfinds.

Last year, the fall menu items at Costco Bakery were available at the end of August. The Costco Hot Finds instagram account posted this on August 10, 2022:

Pumpkin Streusel Muffins are back in the Costco Bakery!!! These are all things pumpkin spice, cinnamon and sweetness. They’re TOO good!!

Pumpkin Streusel Muffins @Costcohotfinds / instagram

But what if you're not a fan of pumpkin?

Pumpkins will be everywhere in a few months, it if is not already —from candles to coffee, condiments to candy. And of course, muffins.

Costco has another new muffin that could take the edge off your craving for a sweet treat.

Look out for the Coffee Cake Muffins: They feature the same crumble topping as their pumpkin counterparts, but without any squash flavor.

Are Fall releases earlier this year?

Pumpkin Spice has reached peak popularity, and retailers are starting to capitalize on the trend with a slew of products that have us scratching our heads in August.

For example, 7-Eleven was first out of the pumpkin shaped gate this year, bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Coffee on August 5. Other companies are following suit with fall-inspired products - in summer.

And the company who started the trend - Starbucks - has yet to confirm when their pumpkin spice latte will be released this year. For the past 19 years, Starbucks usually unleashes the Pumpkin Spice Latte on August 30, but there is speculation on social media this could be a week earlier this year.

On the upside, the muffins look like they'll be perfect for fall—and why not summer, too?—as an afternoon snack or dessert. Even in the middle of a Californian summer.

