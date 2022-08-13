Los Angeles, CA

3 Amazing LA Thai Food Places You'll Want To Try Now

Let's Eat LA

Each with a deliciously unique Thai cuisine, you'll want to give these three places a try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdHqQ_0hDXY63500
3 Great Thai Food Restaurants in Los Angeles / Adobe

(Los Angeles, CA) - Want to try some delicious Thai food in LA?

There are a ton of great options. These three Thai food places in LA offer a variety of dishes that'll satisfy any craving—whether you're in the mood for spicy or mild.

If you're new to Thai cuisine and want to learn more about it, these restaurants will help you discover all there is to know about this amazing cuisine,

All offer delicious food and an authentic Thai experience, so you'll be sure to have a great time.

#1 Luv2eat Thai Bistro

6660 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Tel: 323-498-5835

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Muy01_0hDXY63500
Luv 2 Eat Thai Bistro LA / yelp

Luv2eat Thai Bistro is a modern Thai restaurant, inspired by the bold and vibrant flavors of Thailand. Chef Fern and Chef Pla bring their dishes from their tropical island of Phuket to the kitchen at Luv2eat.

The menu offers classic favorites like Phuket-style crab curry and tom yum soup, as well as lighter dishes such as stir-fried noodles.

#2 Jitlada Restaurant

5233 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Tel: 323-667-9809

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Q9qK_0hDXY63500
Jitlada Restaurant / yelp

When most people think of Thai food, they picture noodles and curry—dishes that originated in the north. But in Los Angeles, where Thai immigrants have long settled, spicy Southern Thai cuisine has been flourishing for decades.

One of the best places to experience it is at Jitlada. Chef Suthiporn “Tui” Sungkamee opened the original Jitlada location in the 1970s and helped establish L.A.'s thriving Thai food scene by serving home-style cooking with a twist.

#3 Ruen Pair

5257 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Tel: 323-466-0153

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ln19X_0hDXY63500
Ruen Pair Restaurant Los Angeles / yelp

Ruen Pair is a Thai-American restaurant that has been serving Los Angeles residents delicious dishes for more than twenty-five years.

The menu features a wide variety of traditional Thai dishes, but it also has specialties such as the pad thai, which is one of the most popular items on the menu. Try the spicy eggplant platter for a great meal.

Final thoughts

Thai cuisine is full of bold flavors and delicious dishes, and it’s something that you should definitely experience. So, grab some friends or family, and try one of these amazing restaurants to get a taste of Thai food in LA.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you’d like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

