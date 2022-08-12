Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat Eaters

Fans of the Cracker Barrel are furious after the restaurant chain announced it would be offering a plant-based alternative to its Southern home-style meals.

(Los Angeles, CA) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is a Southern restaurant chain that’s been feeding people breakfast, lunch, and dinner for decades - and since 2018 in California.

Now it’s serving up a new menu item with a side of controversy on social media.

The company has outraged carnivorous customers by offering a vegan Impossible Sausage as a protein option - and meat eaters aren't having it on Facebook.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has received more than 7,500 comments on its Facebook page after announcing a new menu item that contains meat alternatives.

“Discover new meat frontiers,” the company said in the Facebook post, “Experience the out of this world flavor of Impossible™ Sausage Made From Plants next time you Build Your Own Breakfast.” Cracker Barrel’s Facebook post.

Some vegetarian and vegan customers wrote to thank the company for including options for them on the menu.

But the backlash was swift from carnivores in this popular Southern restaurant chain.

Are you kidding me? Who do you think your customer base is? I still order the double meat breakfast and it’s not even on the menu anymore. - Joe Wicker on Facebook

The company has been serving the Impossible Sausages since last year at 50 select stores, but many customers are taking issue with featuring the plant-based sausage when it was advertised on social media.

The menu item has sparked an outpouring of negative feedback from meat eaters who are angry that the chain is serving plant-based sausage. One customer even went so far as to call for a boycott of Cracker Barrel.

The company has responded and told USA Today in a statement:

“We’re always exploring opportunities to expand how our guests experience breakfast and provide choices to satisfy every taste bud.”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, a country-themed restaurant that's been around for nearly 50 years, has plans to expand its reach even further.

The company was founded in 1969, and now has more than 660 locations across 45 states.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has seven restaurants in California: Rialto, Camarillo, Victorville, Rocklin, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Santa Maria and opening a Bakersfield location in late August 2022.

