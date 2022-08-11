The Cool Item You Can Order at McDonald's That You Will Never See on the Menu

It only seems right, especially in this heat. And it will save you money and time. But before you drive there, here's what you need to know.

(Los Angeles, CA) - Did you know there are other items you can order at the McDonald's drive-thru besides your favorite burger and fries?

You can actually order bags of ice in the drive-thru of McDonald's.

It's true, and we're not talking about the kind you put in your drink. We're talking about the kind you can take home with you in a bag for a party.

If you're wondering if this is really a thing, you can stop: it totally is. It might not be on the menu, which is why you may have never seen it before.

If you're looking for ice in a hurry, it can be difficult to find places that carry it.

All you have to do is ask the manager at your local McDonald's if they sell it—and if they do, whether they have small or large bags and mention the price difference.

You can buy it from the drive-thru in a bag for about $0.99-$2.00 depending upon where you live and how much ice you buy.

In order to get your hands on some (and we highly recommend that you do if you are having a party this summer), just ask the manager if they can sell you some.

Not every location in California will always sell it, so be sure to check before making a special trip just for some ice.

But now you know, it really can save time and money if you need ice in a hurry (and it always seems to be needed in a hurry when ice runs out!).

If only they had an app like they do for McD's ice cream: This Website Tracks Which McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines Are Broken in California

You're welcome!

