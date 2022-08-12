Los Angeles, CA

3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los Angeles

Let's Eat LA

These three great LA restaurants are Bring Your Own Bottle, meaning you can enjoy an exceptional meal without overspending on drinks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p034Q_0hBueQ6100
Bring Your Own Wine Restaurants in LA/ Alexander Kovacs unsplash

(Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is packed with things to do, and that certainly includes eating.

But sometimes even the finest selection of wines and the world's greatest sommeliers can't compete with a bottle of wine from home that you brought along to the restaurant with you.

That’s where BYOB comes in.

BYOB stands for “bring your own bottle” (usually wine), and it simply means that you can enjoy a sumptuous meal at one of the top BYOB restaurants in Los Angeles without spending most of the bill on alcohol.

Three Places to Bring Your Own Wine to Drink in LA

#1 Cha Cha Chicken

16912 Parthenia St, Northridge, CA 91343 Tel: 818-672-2130

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eO0f_0hBueQ6100
Cha Cha Cha Chicken Caribbean /yelp

Cha Cha Chicken is one of Los Angeles’s best-kept secrets. Since 1996, this family-run restaurant serving up authentic Jamaican and Latin flavors that you won’t find anywhere else. Expect flavorful dishes with exotic ingredients such as green mangoes, coconut milk, sour orange juice and so much more. If you’re in the mood for something sweet or non-alcoholic, order an agua fresca or Jamaican soda to start your meal off right.

#2 Colori Kitchen

429 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014 Tel: 213-622-5950

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0nbN_0hBueQ6100
Colori Kitchen / yelp

Colori Kitchen is an unpretentious Italian restaurant in the 8th Street Historic District. It's owned and operated by Chef Paolo Barducci and his wife, Paola. Paolo learned everything he knew from mother in his birthplace of Verona. Paolo's passion for his food and his ability to create exceptional dishes are apparent in the variety of dishes he serves, especially the capellini puttanesca. The desserts that Colori Kitchen serves are also very good.

#3 Pitfire Artisan Pizza

Multiple LA locations

Pitfire Artisan Pizzeria is a haven for those who like going out for pizza and pasta at reasonable prices. Each pizza contains homemade dough and fresh, seasonal, and local ingredients. At Pitfire Pizza in my local neighborhood, the service is friendly and the restaurant itself has an artisan feel. Enjoy the pizza with a glass of wine: The restaurant has fair prices, even for alcohol. If you prefer to bring your own, enjoy free corking.

Final thoughts

If there’s one thing LA is known for it’s the food and the drinks. There are so many great restaurants that feature a $40+ menu. But not everyone wants to drop $40 on a day out with friends, or even after work. We hope these restaurants will at least help you save money on your wine and drinks when eating out.

Have a suggestion we missed? Leave us a comment below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# BYOB# drinks# food# Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Bringing you food and drink news. Heart Los Angeles. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
5218 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

California State

Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in California

No More Cashiers? Shopping with a wave of the palm with Amazon One technology. Amazon enables palm payment at 65 Whole Foods stores/ image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You no longer have to worry about forgetting your wallet at home when you head to the store.

Read full story
36 comments
California State

Sonic Brings Back Controversial Summer Menu Items to California

Sonic Brings Back Popular Menu Items for August 2022 / Sonic Drive-In California. (Los Angeles, California) - There are some foods that you may crave and never get your hands on. If you love pickles, the craving is real.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)

(Los Angeles, CA) - The people have spoken in the new survey on the best Mexican fast-food chain. Chipotle has come out on top in a new survey of Mexican fast-food chains, beating out Taco Bell as the best place to get your taco fast-food fix.

Read full story
8 comments

Burger King Kills Popular Burger in The Battle For Chicken Sandwiches

Burger King's Ch'King Sandwich Will Be Replaced by a New Line of Crispy Chicken Options This Month. Burger Ch'King Sandwich / Image: Burger King / modified. (Los Angeles, California) - The ongoing chicken sandwich wars have claimed a victim. The Burger King Ch'King Sandwich is being pulled from the menus at all restaurants nationwide.

Read full story
29 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight Budget

3 best romantic but affordable date night restaurants in Los Angeles / image: Elina Sazanov unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Worrying about how to afford a date night out together that won’t drain your bank account?

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Wendy’s Takes on Battle of the Breakfast With Sweet French Treat in California

Wendy's wants to give you a sweet reason to wake up early. (Los Angeles, California) - Wendy's is adding a new item to its breakfast menu to all restaurants in California to appeal to those who prefer their breakfast sweet: French Toast Sticks.

Read full story
4 comments

The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to Yelp

Looking for the best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Hollywood? / Eat This Cafe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Eat This Cafe is a true hidden star in Hollywood. It's a relaxing respite from the hustle and bustle of Theatre Row.

Read full story
California State

This Website Tracks Which McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines Are Broken in California

The map lets fast food fans see where their McDonald soft serves are available. Find out McDonald's locations in California with a working ice cream machine / McDonalds. (Los Angeles, CA) - You get your ice cream hopes up, jump in the hot car and go to McDonald's for a cone. But when you arrive, there's nothing like disappointment in the air.

Read full story
28 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In California

Taco Bell, Milk Bar Create A New Dessert Called The Strawberry Bell Truffle. (Los Angeles, CA) - It's official: the love child of Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco and Milk Bar's Strawberry Truffles is here.

Read full story
6 comments

Taco Bell is bringing back its Mexican Pizza for good

(Los Angeles, CA) - Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is back, and it's here to stay. Taco Bell fans who were disappointed when the company announced it would be taking its famous Mexican Pizza off of the menu can now get excited all over again.

Read full story
15 comments
California State

McDonald's Quietly Ends This Burger After Sales Weren't High Enough in California

Why McDonald's Burger Experiment Came Crashing Down. McDonalds has pulled the plug on the McPlantImage: visual karsa /unsplahs. (Los Angeles, CA) -McxDonald's has confirmed that its McPlant burger will be pulled from the menu.

Read full story
36 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Chipotle Is Raising Menu Prices Again. Here's What You'll Pay More For

Chipotle customers may be in for a burrito price hike again this August. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chipotle is getting pricier in August. Chipotle is hiking menu prices including fan favourite go-to Burrito Bowl as the cost of living crisis begins to take its toll.

Read full story
40 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Secret Burgers You Can Get At In-N-Out (If You Ask For Them)

Secret Menu At In-N-Out Burger: 5 Burgers You Can't Miss (And How To Order Them) (Los Angeles, CA) - The (not-so). secret menu at In-N-Out is as legendary as the California chain itself.

Read full story
153 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

The 5 Best All You Can Eat Buffets In Los Angeles County, According to Yelp

The Los Angeles County All You Can Eat Buffets That Deliver The Best Bang For Your Buck. Top 5 All You Can Eat Buffets In Los Angeles Countyistock. (Los Angeles, CA) - Are you a fan of all-you-can-eat buffets? Well, if you’re in or around Los Angeles County, then here are Yelp's top 5 All You Can Eat Buffets.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Subway Is Getting Sued Over Its Fishy '100% Tuna' Claim, Federal Judge Rules

Californian sues Subway in class action over its '100% tuna' claims. What's happening with Subway and Tuna?Adobe free stock image. (Los Angeles, CA) - In a ruling that could change the way we think about what's in our food, a judge has decided that a class-action lawsuit against Subway can proceed.

Read full story
28 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Costco CEO: Hot Dog Will Stay At $1.50. Here's Why

Costco CEO Explains Why You Won’t See Iconic Hot Dog Prices Rise. Costco CEO Explains Why You Won’t See Hot Dog Prices Riseballparkbrand / unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Costco customers are fiercely loyal to the retailer’s $1.50 hot dog combo, and for good reason: it’s a great deal!

Read full story
35 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles' Most Popular Fast-food Chain in 2022: Survey

According to this year's Top Data study, there is a clear winner in Los Angeles for most popular fast food chain in 2022. The most popular fast food in Los Angeles in 2022@thisisnando / unsplash.

Read full story
3 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

Where to Eat a Burger in Santa Barbara?

If you are craving an awesome burger and you are in Santa Barbara, there's plenty to choose from - so where do you go after a swim at the beach?. Mesa Burger Santa Barbara@mesaburgersb / Instagram.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy