3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los Angeles

These three great LA restaurants are Bring Your Own Bottle, meaning you can enjoy an exceptional meal without overspending on drinks.

Bring Your Own Wine Restaurants in LA/ Alexander Kovacs unsplash

(Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is packed with things to do, and that certainly includes eating.

But sometimes even the finest selection of wines and the world's greatest sommeliers can't compete with a bottle of wine from home that you brought along to the restaurant with you.

That’s where BYOB comes in.

BYOB stands for “bring your own bottle” (usually wine), and it simply means that you can enjoy a sumptuous meal at one of the top BYOB restaurants in Los Angeles without spending most of the bill on alcohol.

Three Places to Bring Your Own Wine to Drink in LA

#1 Cha Cha Chicken

16912 Parthenia St, Northridge, CA 91343 Tel: 818-672-2130

Cha Cha Cha Chicken Caribbean /yelp

Cha Cha Chicken is one of Los Angeles’s best-kept secrets. Since 1996, this family-run restaurant serving up authentic Jamaican and Latin flavors that you won’t find anywhere else. Expect flavorful dishes with exotic ingredients such as green mangoes, coconut milk, sour orange juice and so much more. If you’re in the mood for something sweet or non-alcoholic, order an agua fresca or Jamaican soda to start your meal off right.

#2 Colori Kitchen

429 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014 Tel: 213-622-5950

Colori Kitchen / yelp

Colori Kitchen is an unpretentious Italian restaurant in the 8th Street Historic District. It's owned and operated by Chef Paolo Barducci and his wife, Paola. Paolo learned everything he knew from mother in his birthplace of Verona. Paolo's passion for his food and his ability to create exceptional dishes are apparent in the variety of dishes he serves, especially the capellini puttanesca. The desserts that Colori Kitchen serves are also very good.

#3 Pitfire Artisan Pizza

Multiple LA locations

Pitfire Artisan Pizzeria is a haven for those who like going out for pizza and pasta at reasonable prices. Each pizza contains homemade dough and fresh, seasonal, and local ingredients. At Pitfire Pizza in my local neighborhood, the service is friendly and the restaurant itself has an artisan feel. Enjoy the pizza with a glass of wine: The restaurant has fair prices, even for alcohol. If you prefer to bring your own, enjoy free corking.

Final thoughts

If there’s one thing LA is known for it’s the food and the drinks. There are so many great restaurants that feature a $40+ menu. But not everyone wants to drop $40 on a day out with friends, or even after work. We hope these restaurants will at least help you save money on your wine and drinks when eating out.

Have a suggestion we missed? Leave us a comment below.