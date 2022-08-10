The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)

image: adobe

(Los Angeles, CA) - The people have spoken in the new survey on the best Mexican fast-food chain.

Chipotle has come out on top in a new survey of Mexican fast-food chains, beating out Taco Bell as the best place to get your taco fast-food fix.

According to a new survey by Mashed, 41.83% of people prefer Chipotle to other quick-service Mexican restaurants. The runner-up—Taco Bell—was the choice of only 26.24% of respondents.

Chipotle, the pioneer of the "build your own meal" concept, has been changing the way we eat Mexican food for years.

As Chipotle's expansive menu has shown, the ability to customize Mexican dishes has created a loyal following.

And when it comes to the "build your own meal" option at fast-food restaurants, Chipotle is one of the original creators of the forward-thinking idea. From burritos to tacos to bowls, there's a lot to offer here.

Chipotle opened with a single restaurant in 1993, Twenty-eight years later Chipotle has more than 2,966 restaurants in its burrito empire.

The survey by Mashed only took the above five options into account. After Chipotle and Taco Bell the list of best Mexican food chains were Moe's Southwest Grill (13.88%), Qdoba (11.41%), and Del Taco (6.65%).

Chipotle was ranked second in the Top 5 Fast Food Chains in Los Angeles in 2022.

