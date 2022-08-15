Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in California

No More Cashiers? Shopping with a wave of the palm with Amazon One technology

Amazon enables palm payment at 65 Whole Foods stores/ image: Adobe

(Los Angeles, CA) - You no longer have to worry about forgetting your wallet at home when you head to the store.

Whole Foods stores across California will soon let you pay with just a scan of your palm.

The tech giant is expanding its palm-scanning technology, Amazon One, to 65 Whole Foods locations across California as reported by Verge.

The system will let shoppers pay for their groceries with just a scan of their palm—no cards necessary.

Pay With Your Hand: How does it work?

Amazon One uses the information in palm of your hand / image: Amazon

Amazon One uses the information embedded in your palm to create a unique palm signature that it can read every time you use it.

Customers can set up Amazon One by registering their palm print using a kiosk or at a point-of-sale station at participating stores.

Once registered, Whole Foods shoppers can pay for items at a cashier-less checkout using just a hover of their palm over the scanner.

In seconds, a process of proprietary imaging and computer vision algorithms capture and encrypt your palm image.

Since no two palms are alike and the features of your palm change little over time, it is allegedly a safe and convenient choice for an ID.

A few stores in Los Angeles have already trialled the technology.

The recent rollout will be the biggest yet, launching at 65 Whole Foods locations including Malibu, Montana Avenue, and Santa Monica.

The technology raises concerns about privacy

In response to concerns about the privacy of its customers, Amazon has stated that the images taken from its kiosks are stored in a secure cloud server.

The question is whether or not people are willing to give up some of their privacy in order to get the convenience they want from companies.

From doorbells to room-mapping robot vacuum cleaners, data is being collected by companies and it will continue to be a concern to privacy advocates.

